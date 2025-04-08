Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Line of Duty star's new true-crime drama sounds simply heartbreaking - details
daniel line of duty

Line of Duty and Unforgotten stars team up for new true-crime drama - and sounds heartbreaking - details

Daniel Mays joined Game of Thrones and Years and Years star in new Disney+ show

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
A Line of Duty star is set to join a hugely talented cast for an upcoming true-crime drama, Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes, and it sounds simply heartbreaking. 

The four-part series, which is set to land on Disney+, follows the death of a young Brazilian man mistaken for a terrorist shortly after the devastating London 7/7 attacks. 

Daniel Mays stars© Stefania Rosini
Daniel Mays stars

The official synopsis reads: "As London reels from the devastating suicide bomb attacks of 7 July 2005, the Metropolitan Police launches a large-scale counter terrorism operation to prevent further attacks. Unbeknownst to them, another terrorist cell plots an assault that could equal the devastation of 7/7.

"This second set of planned attacks fails, setting off one of the UK’s largest-ever manhunts and sparking a covert surveillance operation. As tension and uncertainty rises across the nation, a series of extraordinary events unfolds, leading to a critical misidentification."

Who was Jean Charles de Menezes? 

Jean Charles was an innocent Brazilian electrician who was on his way to work when he was mistaken for a terrorist, shot and killed at Stockwell station. 

The true-crime drama follows his devastated family’s fight for justice and answers, as well as the long-fought struggle to bring clarity to a situation that is clouded by confusion. 

Suspect looks at the true-crime case© Stefania Rosini/Disney+
Suspect looks at the true-crime case

Speaking about the show, his mother Maria de Menezes told BBC News: "I was reassured that the truth was being told. They were going to be truthful about the story unlike other media outlets and other reports previously which told lies.

"It really annoys me because I know him. He came from me... My son was educated, civilised, who always respected law and order."

Who is in the cast? 

Line of Duty's Daniel Mays stars in the show alongside a host of major stars, including Game of Thrones' actor Conleth Hill, Years and Years star Russell Tovey, The Gentleman's Max Beesey and Paddington in Peru actress Emily Mortimer, who is set to portray Cressida Dick. 

Russell Tovey stars in the upcoming show© Des Willie
Russell Tovey stars in the upcoming show

All episodes of Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes will launch on 30 April 2025, exclusively on Disney+

