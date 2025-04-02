Holliday Grainger's new role in gripping thriller is worlds away from Strike – watch trailer

Holliday Grainger is starring in Disney+'s new thriller series, The Stolen Girl – and her role in the series is worlds away from her character in the BBC's Strike.

While the actress is perhaps best known for playing private detective Robin Ellacott in the detective drama, she portrays a child abducter in her next TV role – and the trailer is gripping.

© Disney + Holliday Grainger stars in The Stolen Girl

The five-part psychological drama, which comes from the producers of Fool Me Once and Happy Valley, is adapted from Alex Dahl's best-selling novel Playdate about "fascinating, relatable and complex women in an unimaginable situation". Intrigued? Keep reading for all you need to know…

What is The Stolen Girl about?

The show follows parents Elisa and Fred, whose mundane existence spirals into chaos when their daughter mysteriously vanishes from what appears to be a normal sleepover with a new school friend.

© Disney + Denise Gough and Jim Sturgess play Elisa and Fred, whose daughter Lucia goes missing

The trailer introduces us to Elisa and Fred's seemingly idyllic suburban life, which quickly turns into a nightmare when Lucia goes missing.

It's soon revealed that Rebecca Walsh (Holliday Grainger), mum of Lucia's new classmate, had purposefully taken the child. Watch the gripping trailer below.

WATCH: Holliday Grainger stars in The Stolen Girl

The synopsis continues: "Elisa is forced to embark on a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase across Europe to discover the shocking truth about her daughter's disappearance. Exactly why did the enigmatic Rebecca Walsh (Holliday Grainger) take her daughter? Was Lucia a random target? What personal price will she have to pay to get her back?

© Disney + Ambika Mod plays a journalist in the series

"As Elisa starts to fit the pieces together, chaotically persistent journalist Selma Desai (Ambika Mod) reports live, relentlessly ripping apart her family life at every turn. Slowly the unsettling truth emerges - Rebecca didn’t want any child; she wanted Lucia – and what started as a textbook abduction is quickly evolving into something much darker."

© Matt Squire/Disney+ Holliday plays the enigmatic Rebecca Walsh

Who stars in the series?

Denise Gough and Jim Sturgess lead the cast as Elisa and Fred Blix, alongside Beatrice Cohen as Lucia. Meanwhile, Holliday takes on the role of Rebecca Walsh, with Ambika Mod playing journalist Selma Desai.

© Matt Squire/Disney+ Bronagh Waugh plays DI Shona Sinclair in the five-part thriller

Also starring in the series are Bronagh Waugh (Unforgotten) as DI Shona Sinclair and Layo-Christina Akinlude (Rocks, KAOS) as DS Lizzie Walker, the lead investigators looking into Lucia's disappearance.

Meanwhile, Michael Workéyè (This is Going to Hurt) plays Kaleb Negasi, Selma's exasperated editor, who wishes she would focus on anything other than this case.

The Stolen Girl launches exclusively on Disney+ worldwide on April 16, 2025.