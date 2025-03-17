Dylan Dreyer undergoes chic transformation away from Today Show — and Emily in Paris would be proud

Dylan Dreyer is on the road again - and this time she's somewhere tres chic!

The Today ​Show star has gone to Paris for the week, and shared a selection of photos from her time so far in the French capital on Instagram over the weekend.

Dressed in a navy tailored coat with a faux fur trim and oversized sunglasses, Dylan looked incredibly stylish, completing her look with a bright red lipstick and bouncy blowdry.

She was joined by her Today colleague Phoebe, and the pair posed for photos outside the famous Louvre Museum.

In the caption, the mom-of-three explained why she was in France, writing: "All work and no play. No, I mean all play and no work. Wait, some play lots of work. Actually, lots of play and work. Either way, I’m in France for work. Really cool story coming soon!!"

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer looked incredibly stylish during her trip to Paris

Fans were quick to comment on her look - which would make Emily in Paris proud! "Wow, great ensemble," one wrote, while another remarked: "Omg I love your sunglasses." A third added: "You look so pretty!"

While Dylan is in Paris, her husband Brian Fichera will be taking care of their three young sons back in New York City.

© Instagram Dylan posed with her Today colleague in the French capital

The couple are doting parents to Calvin, Oliver and Rusty. The star loves nothing more than being a mom, and it was her children who inspired her to start writing books.

She's written a total of four children's books to date, with her latest, A Peek Out Your Window, having been released earlier this year.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Dylan Dreyer in the Today Show studios

This was her first interactive lift-the-flap book, which she has designed for much younger children. The synopsis reads: "Wonder what today's weather will be? Take a peek out your window and see! Is it stormy or sunny? Windy or rainy? Plan your day with a glimpse outside and a lift of the flap!"

During a chat with HELLO! ahead of the release of her book, the TV star said: "The book book to come out is actually going to be a lift-the-flap book, which is for babies, which I'm so excited about. Because when I do the weather on the Today Show, I always toss to the weather and say 'Now here's a peek out your window'.

© Instagram Dylan's three young sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty

"And it's just become my catchphrase, like Al [Roker] says 'Here's what's happening in your neck of the woods'."

She also said that it was hugely inspired by her three young sons. "My kids have loved the lift-the-flap books since they were babies. And it's fun for adults to read too. It's got a little rhyme to it and it's a nice short book, which I think goes a long way for parents too!"

Dylan with husband Brian Fichera

Dylan has also written a three-part series called Misty the Cloud, which she first released during the pandemic in 2021 - Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, Misty the Cloud: Through Rain or Shine, and Misty the Cloud: The Thing about Spring.