Dylan Dreyer undergoes chic transformation away from Today Show — and Emily in Paris would be proud

Dylan Dreyer is on the road again - and this time she's somewhere tres chic!
The Today Show star has gone to Paris for the week, and shared a selection of photos from her time so far in the French capital on Instagram over the weekend.
Dressed in a navy tailored coat with a faux fur trim and oversized sunglasses, Dylan looked incredibly stylish, completing her look with a bright red lipstick and bouncy blowdry.
She was joined by her Today colleague Phoebe, and the pair posed for photos outside the famous Louvre Museum.
In the caption, the mom-of-three explained why she was in France, writing: "All work and no play. No, I mean all play and no work. Wait, some play lots of work. Actually, lots of play and work. Either way, I’m in France for work. Really cool story coming soon!!"
Fans were quick to comment on her look - which would make Emily in Paris proud! "Wow, great ensemble," one wrote, while another remarked: "Omg I love your sunglasses." A third added: "You look so pretty!"
While Dylan is in Paris, her husband Brian Fichera will be taking care of their three young sons back in New York City.
The couple are doting parents to Calvin, Oliver and Rusty. The star loves nothing more than being a mom, and it was her children who inspired her to start writing books.
She's written a total of four children's books to date, with her latest, A Peek Out Your Window, having been released earlier this year.
This was her first interactive lift-the-flap book, which she has designed for much younger children. The synopsis reads: "Wonder what today's weather will be? Take a peek out your window and see! Is it stormy or sunny? Windy or rainy? Plan your day with a glimpse outside and a lift of the flap!"
During a chat with HELLO! ahead of the release of her book, the TV star said: "The book book to come out is actually going to be a lift-the-flap book, which is for babies, which I'm so excited about. Because when I do the weather on the Today Show, I always toss to the weather and say 'Now here's a peek out your window'.
"And it's just become my catchphrase, like Al [Roker] says 'Here's what's happening in your neck of the woods'."
She also said that it was hugely inspired by her three young sons. "My kids have loved the lift-the-flap books since they were babies. And it's fun for adults to read too. It's got a little rhyme to it and it's a nice short book, which I think goes a long way for parents too!"
Dylan has also written a three-part series called Misty the Cloud, which she first released during the pandemic in 2021 - Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, Misty the Cloud: Through Rain or Shine, and Misty the Cloud: The Thing about Spring.