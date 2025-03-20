Today Show implements significant change in Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones' absence — but it doesn't go to plan 

The Today Show has many traditions that viewers look forward to during the year, and the time has come again for a seasonal change to the show.

On March 20, Al Roker and Craig Melvin - who were joined by Laura Jarvis in Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones' absence - announced that they would be unveiling their new spring backdrop.

"Happy spring! The new season arrived and that means it's time for our annual tradition where we bring the spring into Studio 1A. Change the big wall!" He continued: "Here we go!" before the rest of the anchors began a countdown. "Three, two, one, bam!"

Al said excitedly, before realizing that the spring backdrop had prematurely been unveiled. "I think we jumped it. A little anticlimactic there," Al said, as the others laughed. Take two was more of a success, as they joked: "That's live TV!"

While Sheinelle is taking time out due to a family illness, Dylan has been away on assignment. The meteorologist has been in France, starting in Paris and currently in Saint Nazaire, reporting on the World America MSC Cruise - which has been built there.

© NBC The Third Hour introduced its new spring backdrop in Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones' absence

She has been sharing several updates on social media. Most recently, she posted pictures of herself posing outside the cruise ship, along with the caption: "Coat, or no coat. The important decisions this morning live from Saint Nazaire, France aboard the brand new @msccruisesofficial World America as they complete the finishing touches! @todayshow will be live from Miami ahead of her maiden voyage on April 9! Let the fun continue!!"

This week, it was announced that the Third Hour co-hosts will tour Miami's newest ship ahead of its maiden voyage in a special episode that will air on April 9.

© NBC The backdrop was unveiled slightly prematurely much to the amusement of the anchors

Dylan opened up about her adventures at the start of the week, admitting she didn't even ask the producers why she was going to France, but jumped at the opportunity.

She's been enjoying sampling the local cuisine while overseas too, and highlighted some French pastries on her Instagram account.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer is currently on assignment in France for the Today Show

With her children always at the front of her mind, she added in the caption that she was thinking up ways to make a gluten-free version for her oldest son Calvin, who has celiac disease.

She wrote: "I’ve been eating these delicious little French pastries like candy! I’m determined to make a gluten free version when I’m back home. Next Cooking with Cal???"

Sheinelle, meanwhile, has been absent from the Today Show for several months. On January 15, the mother-of-three's time off was explained on the program, making reference to an Instagram post she had shared just before the show aired.

© NBC Sheinelle Jones is currently on leave due to a family illness

"We want to share some news about our friend Sheinelle," said Savannah Guthrie. "She posted to Instagram this morning, letting everyone know she has been taking some time off to deal with a personal family health matter.

She thanked everyone for their kindness and their concern about her. "We know so many of you have been asking about Sheinelle and missing her, and we miss her too."

Sheinelle had written on her Instagram page: "Hi everybody... I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I've been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter. "It's not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I'll see you soon. Love, Sheinelle."