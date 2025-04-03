Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Dylan Dreyer nearly didn't host the Today Show — all the details
Subscribe
Why Dylan Dreyer nearly didn't host the Today Show — all the details
Dylan Dreyer in the Today Show studios © Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Why Dylan Dreyer nearly didn't host the Today Show  — all the details 

The NBC star has been an anchor on the Third Hour since 2012

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
3 minutes ago
Share this:

Dylan Dreyer has been a familiar face on the Today Show for over a decade, and has a legion of adoring fans. 

Did you know though, that the NBC star had different plans altogether after graduating. Dylan studied meteorology at Rutgers University, and initially received a lot of "nos" after sending out her tape to TV productions. 

She was more than happy to "set up shop" in Boston, where she planned on living with her husband, Brian Fichera, and buying a home. 

Dylan Dreyer waves goodbye after she delivers the weather
Dylan Dreyer's career on the Today Show wasn't in her plan

Everything changed, however, when the opportunity to work at the Today Show came about. 

She told Today.com: "I never had a goal to be at the TODAY show. I thought I was going to set up shop in Boston. I met my husband up there and we were just going to buy a house and live in Boston. Then this opportunity came along. But I always said 'yes' to the opportunities." 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meet Dylan Dreyer's family

She continued: "I am who I am because I said 'yes.' So even if something's scary, even if people are trying to say you need this or that, say 'yes' to all of it and just absorb it all and you'll get where you want to go whether that was your goal or not." 

The Today Show has transformed Dylan's life, and allows her to travel around the United States - and world - for work. She's also enjoyed getting her three young sons, Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and Rusty, three, involved on the show. 

Dylan Dreyer in the Today Show studios© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I
Dylan has been working on the Today Show since 2012

Calvin has been cooking alongside his mom since he was a toddler, in a segment called "Cooking with Cal". She also has a strong presence on social media, with fans enjoying following her home life with her young family. 

Dylan and Brian live with Calvin, Oliver and Rusty in a two-bed apartment in Manhattan, close to the Today Show studios. 

Dylan Dreyer with husband Brian Fichera in the airport lounge
Dylan had initially planned to live in Boston with her husband, but Today took her to NYC

They spend the majority of their weekends at their beach house outside of the city, which boasts stunning views of the ocean. 

The star has remained incredibly down-to-earth and relatable, and often shares the realities of life raising her sons - both the good and the challenging! 

Dylan Dreyer with her three sons and husband Brian Fichera
Dylan with her husband and their three sons - Oliver, Rusty and Calvin

The star values her downtime with her family more than anything and recently baffled her Third Hour co-stars after making a revelation about her attitude towards the weekends. 

Dylan was chatting with Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker during an episode that aired in December, and the group were discussing the idea of treating weekends like vacation days. 

Dylan Dreyer looked incredibly stylish with a chic new haircut© NBC
Dylan is a much-loved member of the Today Show family

The mother-of-three admitted that she already did, explaining: "I feel like I kind of do that. Weekends is when we make a big breakfast, there are sports and stuff but we will watch movies, we might do popcorn for dinner. They are very unscheduled." 

She then went on to confess: "I never do errands on the weekends." "Ever?!" Sheinelle exclaimed, to which Dylan replied: "Never."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More