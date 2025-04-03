Why Dylan Dreyer nearly didn't host the Today Show — all the details

Dylan Dreyer has been a familiar face on the Today Show for over a decade, and has a legion of adoring fans.

Did you know though, that the NBC star had different plans altogether after graduating. Dylan studied meteorology at Rutgers University, and initially received a lot of "nos" after sending out her tape to TV productions.

She was more than happy to "set up shop" in Boston, where she planned on living with her husband, Brian Fichera, and buying a home.

Dylan Dreyer's career on the Today Show wasn't in her plan

Everything changed, however, when the opportunity to work at the Today Show came about.

She told Today.com: "I never had a goal to be at the TODAY show. I thought I was going to set up shop in Boston. I met my husband up there and we were just going to buy a house and live in Boston. Then this opportunity came along. But I always said 'yes' to the opportunities."

She continued: "I am who I am because I said 'yes.' So even if something's scary, even if people are trying to say you need this or that, say 'yes' to all of it and just absorb it all and you'll get where you want to go whether that was your goal or not."

The Today Show has transformed Dylan's life, and allows her to travel around the United States - and world - for work. She's also enjoyed getting her three young sons, Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and Rusty, three, involved on the show.

Dylan has been working on the Today Show since 2012

Calvin has been cooking alongside his mom since he was a toddler, in a segment called "Cooking with Cal". She also has a strong presence on social media, with fans enjoying following her home life with her young family.

Dylan and Brian live with Calvin, Oliver and Rusty in a two-bed apartment in Manhattan, close to the Today Show studios.

Dylan had initially planned to live in Boston with her husband, but Today took her to NYC

They spend the majority of their weekends at their beach house outside of the city, which boasts stunning views of the ocean.

The star has remained incredibly down-to-earth and relatable, and often shares the realities of life raising her sons - both the good and the challenging!

Dylan with her husband and their three sons - Oliver, Rusty and Calvin

The star values her downtime with her family more than anything and recently baffled her Third Hour co-stars after making a revelation about her attitude towards the weekends.

Dylan was chatting with Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker during an episode that aired in December, and the group were discussing the idea of treating weekends like vacation days.

Dylan is a much-loved member of the Today Show family

The mother-of-three admitted that she already did, explaining: "I feel like I kind of do that. Weekends is when we make a big breakfast, there are sports and stuff but we will watch movies, we might do popcorn for dinner. They are very unscheduled."

She then went on to confess: "I never do errands on the weekends." "Ever?!" Sheinelle exclaimed, to which Dylan replied: "Never."