Dylan Dreyer causes a stir with her appearance during time away from Today studios

Dylan Dreyer has gone on another adventure far away from home, and she's taken fans along for the ride!

The Today Show star - along with co-stars Craig Melvin and Al Roker - has jetted off to New Orleans for a special assignment, and has shared photos from the trip on social media.

The mother-of-three has been rocking a head-turning look while there too, and looked fantastic dressed in a bright pink T-shirt teamed with a pair of vibrant aqua pants.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Dylan Dreyer shares glimpse inside NYC apartment

The colorful ensemble stood out in the group photo, and fans were quick to compliment Dylan's fashion choice. "I just love your outfit!" one fan wrote, while another remarked: "Absolutely love your look!" A third added: "A beautiful colorful outfit for a fun filled city to explore enjoy."

Dylan is used to traveling around the country for work, and just a few weeks ago she was in Florida for the annual Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer looked stylish in a vibrant outfit during the Third Hour's trip to New Orleans

She was joined by her husband, cameraman Brian Fichera, for a week of golfing. Brian has been Dylan's caddy for the past few years and the pair have taken part in a number of tournaments around the country.

While away from home, Brian's parents were enlisted to look after the couple's three young sons, Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and three-year-old Rusty.

Another look at Dylan's stylish look

Proving just how organized she is, Dylan shared a photo of the lists of instructions she had left them in her absence, which many fellow parents could relate to.

She shared a photo of them on social media, writing in the caption: "You know how much I love my lists! How much fun would it be to have me as your daughter-in-law?? I think I'm being helpful! Sound off: helpful or impossibly annoying???"

Dylan was joined in New Orleans by her Today co-stars Al Roker and Craig Melvin

Dylan often shares snippets of her life on social media and is incredibly relatable. She has also been using her platform to help raise awareness of celiac disease, following her son Calvin's diagnosis with it back in 2023.

She most recently posted a message directed at airport restaurants urging them to do better, after finding it difficult to source a gluten free dish that hadn't been cooked among gluten products.

© Getty Images Dylan Dreyer with her Third Hour co-stars

She shared a photo of a menu with the option of a gluten-free pizza base, and wrote: "DEAR AIRPORT RESTAURANTS: do not get our hopes up by listing a gluten free pizza crust. We literally walked out of our way to sit down to a nice meal before a long flight. If you cook the gluten free pizza in a rolling pizza oven with every other regular pizza, it is no longer a gluten free pizza.

"Save yourself the energy of even stocking a gluten free crust. Also, airports: do better for people with celiac disease."