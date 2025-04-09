Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heartbeat cast before and after: take a look at how stars have changed
Heartbeat stars Derek Fowlds, Mark Jordon, Nick Berry, Bill Maynard; (front row) Tricia Penrose, Juliette Gruber and Kazia Pelka© Getty Images

It's been 33 years since Heartbeat, but where are the cast now? 

It hasn't aired a new episode since 2010 – but fans of Heartbeat love reminiscing over the family-favourite police drama which was hugely popular during its time, particularly in the 1990s. Set in Yorkshire in the 1960s, Heartbeat followed the lives of a group of policemen and women in the Aidensfield and Ashfordly area.

But what have the stars of the show been up to in the 30 years since they wrapped the series? Let's take a look… 

Split image of Nick Berry on Heartbeat and him from 2011© Shutterstock

Nick Berry

Nick Berry played PC Nick Rowan in Heartbeat for six years from series one to series seven – he even sang the theme tune to the show! Following his character's exit – he left for Canada – Nick had a successful career as a singer. 

His other most notable role included playing Simon Wicks in EastEnders from 1985 to 1990. He retired from acting in 2012 to be a stay-at-home father to his two sons.

mark jordon hearbeat

Mark Jordon

Mark Jordon played PC Phil Bellamy for 15 years, leaving the show in its 17th season in 2007 when his character was tragically killed off. He was best known for his on/off relationship with barmaid Gina Ward, who he eventually married. 

Since his exit, Mark has continued to be a regular on TV, with roles in Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Casualty. He also enjoyed a regular stint as Daz Spencer in Emmerdale from 2017 until 2019.

Tricia Penrose as Gina in Heartbeat© ITV/Shutterstock

Tricia Penrose

Tricia played barmaid Gina Ward from 1993 until the show's end in 2010. She was equally recognised for her eye-catching 60s outfits as she was for her singing in the show. She has kept a low profile since Heartbeat ended but does now appear on radio. 

joe mcfadden heartbeat© Photo: Rex

Joe McFadden

Strictly winner Joe McFadden may be recognised for his moves on the dance floor now, but he once played PC Joe Mason from 2007 until 2010. 

He moved into roles on Casualty and then Holby City, and of course, lifted the Glitterball trophy alongside Katya Jones in 2017 on Strictly Come Dancing. 

jason durr© Photo: Rex

Jason Durr

Jason held the role of PC/DC Mike Bradley from 1997 until 2003. Following his exit, he enjoyed appearances in Lewis, New Tricks, and Midsomer Murders. Since 2016, he has been playing Nurse David Hide in Casualty. 

Heartbeat actors Nikki Sanderson, Joe McFadden and Rupert Ward-Lewis© TV Times/Future Publishing via G

Nikki Sanderson

While her time on the show may have been brief compared to most, Nikki played popular Dawn Bellamy from 2008 to 2009. Nikki is now best known for her role as Maxine Minnver in Hollyoaks, which she has been playing since 2012. 

derek fowlds heartbeat© Photo: Rex

Derek Fowlds

Derek sadly passed away in January 2020 aged 82, but he will always be remembered for his role as Sgt Oscar Blaketon, which he played for 18 years! Following his character's heart attack in season eight, he became the owner of the Aidensfield Arms pub. After the series came to an end he had roles in other TV shows like Casualty, Doctors, and Yes Minister. 


heartbeat william simons© Photo: Rex

William Simons

Another cast member who sadly passed away in June 2019 at the age of 78. William played PC Alf Ventress from season one right until the end in 2010. His other acting credits include The Bill, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Casualty. 

Actor Bill Maynard plays Claude Greengrass in Heartbeat© PA Images via Getty Images

Bill Maynard

Who doesn't remember Bill Maynard's character Greengrass? Bill played the role from 1992 until 2000 and was known as the loveable rogue who caused trouble for the local constables. Bill played Greengrass in the drama series A regular fixture on British TV, Bill appeared in Carry On films during the 1970s and also starred in Oh No, It’s Selwyn Froggitt. He sadly passed away in 2018 aged 82.  

