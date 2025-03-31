Protection viewers share same complaint after episode 6 of Siobhan Finneran drama

Viewers have taken to social media to share their disappointment with the new ITV drama Protection, with many pointing out issues with the plot and suggesting that Happy Valley star Siobhan Finneran was miscast in the role.

Taking to X to discuss, one person wrote: "#Protection The script is so full of holes it could be used as a sieve," while another posted: "#Protection on ITV has so many amateur moments in it. Becoming more unbelievable every episode. Siobhan Finneran is usually a great actress, but this has more dinner lady vibes than a police protection officer."

A third person commented: "I love Siobhan Finneran, but I think she's been miscast in this one. Nothing seems to happen. Disappointed is not the word."

Pointing out issues with the plot, another viewer wrote: "Yes, that is a good idea—let the dodgy intelligence guy know you are onto him... Katherine Kelly's character is a cardboard cut-out, and we know the baddie will be a white man."

The synopsis for the series reads: "Detective Inspector Liz Nyles, a single mum juggling a difficult divorce and a sick father, finds herself at the heart of a security breach within her witness protection unit.

"Professionally compromised by a secret affair with a colleague, she is determined to uncover the true source of corruption within the police. Liz will stop at nothing to redeem herself, the reputation of her lover, and to keep her witnesses and her own family safe—even if it means breaking all the rules."

Speaking about the show, Siobhan explained: "I loved filming in Liverpool, it's a great place to potter about and look at buildings. It was great to work with Katherine again, and working with Nadine was great as well—I’d not done so before, but we've got some great scenes together.

"I just enjoy being on set with good actors and being able to play with the scenes. Although, I've never done a job this intense. I was in every day and pretty much every scene, so it was exhausting. Your day starts at five and doesn't finish till ten. But I loved it." Have you tried watching the new series yet?