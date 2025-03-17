TV viewers 'totally gripped' after just one episode of 'best crime drama in years'

TV fans who tuned into ITV's new thriller Protection on Sunday night are already "gripped" after just one episode.

The six-part series stars Siobhan Finneran as Detective Inspector Liz Nyles (Finneran), who finds herself at the heart of a security breach within her witness protection unit when a family in her care is targeted. Professionally compromised by a secret affair with a colleague who is seemingly involved in the breach, Liz is determined to uncover the source of corruption within the police and will stop at nothing to keep her witnesses safe.

WATCH: The trailer for ITV’s new thriller, Protection

Viewers praised the compelling first episode on social media, with one person writing: "#Protection is absolutely gripping, I loved it! And can't wait to watch another episode tomorrow," while another hailed the series as "possibly ITV's best crime drama in years".

A third viewer remarked: "@SFinneranTV giving us the best thriller this year! Hooked! #Protection," while a fourth said they were "totally gripped" and another praised the "twists" of the first episode.

© ITV Siobahn Finneran stars as DI Liz Nyles

Many viewers commented on the cast performances, particularly that of leading lady Siobhan and her co-star Katherine Kelly. One person wrote: "Siobhan Finneran is one of the most underrated actresses this country has on offer… whatever the role is, whether it be drama or comedy, you just know she's going to devour it," while another added: "I absolutely love Siobhan Finneran and it's about time that she got a lead role. #Protection I'm already hooked! She was brilliant in the wonderful #HappyValley Katherine Kelly is always outstanding in dramas too."

© ITV Katherine Kelly also stars in the series

For those yet to tune into the series, it follows DI Liz Nyles, a single mum, juggling a difficult divorce with a sick father while working in the high-stakes world of witness protection.

When she finds herself at the centre of a security breach and personally compromised by an affair with a colleague, Liz is determined to fight back and uncover the truth.

© ITV Fans praised the six-part series

"To redeem herself, the reputation of her lover and to keep her witnesses safe – even if they don’t always deserve it," reads the synopsis.

"Navigating the morally grey, clandestine world of witness protection, Liz's mission to find the truth will take her deep into the heart of the criminal underbelly and beyond as she becomes more and more torn between caring for her family, her loyalty to her lover and her duty as a police officer. This is the story of a smart, tough cop, out of her depth in a world where nothing is as it seems."

© MATT SQUIRE, ITV The series is available on ITVX

The series, which is inspired by a real-life witness protection officer, also stars Nadine Marshall as DCI Amanda Kelman, Akiya Henry as DS Sue Beardsley, Barry Ward as DS Paul Brandice, Chaneil Kular as DS Raj Kohli, Andrew Knott as DI Rick Bewley, Tom Christian as DI Tommy Jardine and Alec Newman as Edward Crowther.

Protection is available on ITVX.