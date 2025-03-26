Gemma Arterton to lead new ITV spy thriller with Happy Valley star

Gemma Arterton is set to star in ITV's upcoming espionage drama, which explores the long-standing tensions between Russia and the UK and is adapted from the novel by ITV News anchor Tom Bradby.

The 39-year old actress, known for her roles in Quantum of Solace, The King's Man and St Trinians, plays senior M16 officer Kate Henderson in the five-part series, Secret Service, which poses urgent questions about the extent of Russian interference in British politics.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Gemma Arterton will lead ITV's new spy drama, Secret Service

Gemma stars alongside Happy Valley's Mark Stanley, Trying actor Rafe Spall and The Crown's Khalid Abdalla. Doctor Who's Alex Kingston also stars, along with Endeavour's Roger Allam and Bodies star Amaka Okafor.

So, what can fans expect?

© Jim Spellman Rafe Spall plays Gemma's on-screen husband

The story follows Kate Henderson, who heads the Russia Desk at the Secret Intelligence Service, when she learns that a high-ranking UK politician may be a Russian asset.

The synopsis reads: "On the surface, her life appears ordinary—a civil servant married to Stuart (Rafe Spall) with two teenage children. However, to those who don’t know her well, Kate’s true role is heading the Russia Desk at the Secret Intelligence Service.

© Shutterstock Mark Stanley also stars in the series

"When her undercover operations reveal alarming evidence that a high-ranking UK politician may be a Russian asset, Kate finds herself in a desperate race to uncover their identity. As a brutal murder thrusts her team into the spotlight, Kate must navigate the dangerous world of espionage while trying to hold her family together and protect her reputation."

The ensemble cast includes Avi Nash, Aoife Hinds, Rochenda Sandall, Alma Prelec, Galaxie Clear, Harley Barton, Michael Tcherepashenets, Petar Zekavica, Miglen Mirtchev, Juris Žagars and Lana Vlady.

© Sally Mais Alex Kingston has also joined the cast

Gemma shared her excitement in a statement. "I am delighted to be stepping into the world of such a topical and gripping espionage thriller with this talented creative team," she said.

"I can't wait to bring this story to life alongside the outstanding cast," added the Funny Woman actress.

WATCH: Gemma Arterton stars in Sky comedy-drama Funny Woman

The series is co-written by Tom Bradby and screenwriter Jemma Kennedy.

Tom said of the series: "It is unbelievably exciting to be on the cusp of filming this drama and very thrilling to be working with James Marsh again, after the brilliant experience we had with Shadow Dancer.

"And as for the cast? Gemma Arterton, Rafe Spall, Roger Allam and many more fantastic actors… I'm really blown away by the quality of the cast Gail and the producers have put together. And the show could hardly be more timely and topical."

5 top ITV drama series © ITV 1. The Bay Set in Morecambe Bay, Lancashire. Investigator Lisa Armstrong is assigned to support and talk to the families of missing persons. When she discovers a personal connection to a case she's working on, her emotional involvement may cause her to overlook crucial clues. 2. A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story A dark love story about Ruth Ellis (Lucy Boynton), the last woman to be executed in the UK in the 1950s. The historical crime drama follows her turbulent life as a nightclub manager and her violent relationship with the man she eventually murders. 3. Unforgotten Detectives Cassie Stuart and Sunil Khan are on the top of their game to solve a series of cold cases including murders and strange disappearances. But are there consequences to digging up crimes and secrets from the past? 4. Out There Nathan Williams (Martin Clunes), plays a farmer who risks everything to protect his son after he becomes involved with a drug gang. The dark world of county lines drug cartels begins to seep into the family's rural life. 5. Playing Nice James Norton stars in this nightmare thriller about what happens when two sets of parents realise their sons may not be their biological children.

The first three episodes will be directed by The Theory Of Everything's James Marsh, while Farren Blackburn (Gangs Of London) will direct episodes four and five.

Secret Service will premiere on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player in 2026.