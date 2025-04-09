NBC anchor Leon Harris reveals real reason for show exit after concerning broadcast forced leave of absence

Another longtime NBC anchor is officially bidding farewell to the news desk.

Leon Harris, an anchor for NBC affiliate WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., announced his departure from the station this week in order to prioritize his "health and family."

His departure comes after he took a four-month leave of absence following a broadcast on Thanksgiving, during which his slurring of words left viewers concerned.

© Getty Leon in 2012

In a statement announcing his departure, Leon, 63, first noted: "Many of you have kindly asked about me over the past few months," adding: "As you know, I took time off to focus on my health and family."

He then shared: "After 40+ years of nonstop work and the dramatic changes in the news and television industry, I've made the difficult decision to step away from my role at NBC4," and expressed his gratitude "to NBC4 for having me as part of their team for the last eight years."

"This is the right time to prioritize my health and family," he maintained, and concluded: "A special thanks to my amazing colleagues, friends, and especially to our viewers who welcomed me into their homes. It’s been an honor. Thank you."

© FilmMagic The anchor in 2011 with Gary Sinese, Joe Montegna and Nancy Sinatra

In their own statement about Leon's exit, the station shared: "We are grateful for Leon's eight years of service to our newsroom. We thank him for his commitment to our community, dedication to journalism, hard work, and friendship," adding: "He will be missed, and we wish him nothing but the best."

Leon initially took a four-month leave of absence after during a November 28 broadcast, he appeared to slur his words and stumbled while reading from a teleprompter.

Fans were quick to express their concern at the time, with one noting it was "hard to watch" and that they "hope he is okay."

"NBC check on Leon Harris!" another wrote, and per NBC, several viewers phoned in and emailed to express their worries over Leon's wellbeing. Leon joined WRC in 2017 after spending 13 years at ABC affiliate WJLA, and also previously anchored at CNN headquarters in Atlanta.

© Getty Leon was previously with ABC

Leon has previously spoken up about his struggles with alcohol and sobriety, following two DUI arrests in 2013 and 2022. He addressed the latter arrest during a broadcast after he was reinstated as anchor, WTOP reported, telling viewers: "I let a lot of people down, and that is why I decided to go on my own to take some time to reflect, and do some intensive work on myself with some very, very tough professionals to get control of this disease of alcoholism."

"I've learned that this problem is treatable, and that it is possible to embrace recovery and sobriety, and with the help of my family, friends and professional advisers, have sought some help now to do just that," he added.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.