When Calls the Heart star Mamie Laverock, 19, on life support after fall from 5-story hospital balcony –– co-stars raise funds

Mamie Laverock, known for her role as Rosaleen Sullivan in Hallmark Channel's series When Calls the Heart, is on life support after suffering from a tragic fall.

On May 26, the 19-year-old actress fell from a five-story balcony at a hospital in Vancouver, where she was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed medical emergency.

The shocking update comes two weeks after she had been transferred from a hospital in Winnipeg, where her mother Nicole Compton rushed to her side "in time to save her life" after suffering from said medical emergency, per her family's GoFundMe campaign.

TRAILER: When Calls the Heart Season 10

In the fundraiser, which was first launched on May 14, Mamie's parents explained: "On Saturday May 11th, Nicole traveled to Winnipeg to help Mamie, who was having a medical emergency. Nicole was able to get there in time to save her life."

They added: "Her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement," noting: "We are trying to go every day to support her. Any contributions would help us be by her side. But this could be upwards of a month or more."

Nicole and her husband Rob Compton have since added the heartbreaking update that Mamie suffered from the fall after two weeks of "intensive treatment."

The fundraiser further read: "We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."

MORE: When Hope Calls star Morgan Kohan's feel-good new show could be the next Virgin River

MORE: When Calls the Heart spinoff star Morgan Kohan shares heartbreaking update on season two

Her parents ultimately shared: "She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support," and concluded with: "We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time."

© Instagram Mamie's co-star Erin Krakow shared a throwback photo of her on set

As of May 28, the fundraiser has raised $14,849 CAD (approximately $10,879 US dollars) of its $10,000 CAD goal across 229 donations, including a $1,500 anonymous donation.

Erin Krakow, who stars in When Calls the Heart as Elizabeth Thatcher, was among Mamie's co-stars to share the GoFundMe with her followers, writing in a post: "I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too," along with photos of the two of them on set when Mamie was younger.

Johannah Newmarch, who stars as Mamie's on-screen mother Molly Sullivan, also wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this."

Mamie first joined When Calls the Heart as a recurring character, nursing student Rosaleen, for the first two seasons of the period family drama, which first premiered in 2014; she later reprised her role last year for its milestone 10th season.