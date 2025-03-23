Skip to main contentSkip to footer
TODAY's Savannah Guthrie leaves behind NYC home for 'heart-lifting' reason
Savannah Guthrie visits "Fox & Friends" to discuss her new book "Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere" at Fox News Channel Studios on February 27, 2024 in New York City.

The TODAY Show anchor hosts the NBC News show from Studio 1A in New York City

Ahad Sanwari
New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Savannah Guthrie is enjoying an eventful weekend away from home base in New York City with her husband Michael Feldman.

The TODAY Show anchor, who is usually in Studio 1A at Rockefeller Center bright and early with co-anchor Craig Melvin, spent the weekend in Arlington, Texas.

Savannah took to social media to document her trip to the city for the opening of the Medal of Honor Museum, where she acted as the event's emcee.

She even hit up the red carpet, sharing a photo from the same with her husband by her side, wearing a stunning red dress with rose appliqués as Michael rocked a sleek satin suit.

Savannah captioned her post: "A spectacular, heart-lifting evening celebrating the opening of the Medal of Honor museum in [Arlington]. So honored to emcee, meet so many heroes and cheer on @cjonescowboys for this incredible feat. Oh and witness the most extraordinary drone and fireworks show I've ever seen."

She even included some of the videos from the outside shots of the museum as well as the stunning light display, with fans leaving comments like: "Very nice! Looks really incredible," and: "What an evening of a great celebration of a worthy cause and great music along with it."

The NBC News anchor will likely be back in New York for a new installment of TODAY on Monday morning with her kids Vale and Charley, although has previously also hosted the show from virtual studios.

She detailed her intense morning routine during a conversation with Refinery29, explaining that her day usually starts as early as 3 or 4 AM.

Savannah Guthrie and her husband Michael Feldman© Getty Images
She was joined by her husband Michael Feldman

"I wake, depending what's on the show, between 3 and 4 in the morning," she revealed. "I do my homework that I have, the preparation I have for the show, in the morning. The other morning we had Hillary Clinton on for her first live interview, and I think I woke up at 3 in the morning that day and I had a stack of research."

Her car will pick her up from home at 5 AM and then have her at 30 Rock by 5:30 AM. "At 6:30 we have to be on-set, doing teases, recording opens…Those have to be constantly updated for feeds, especially if you have a breaking news situation."

Savannah Guthrie on Today© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images
Savannah has been a co-anchor on TODAY since 2012

Craig detailed a similar routine during a recent conversation with Westport Magazine, saying: "I'm up at 3:45 a.m. for my new assignment. The night before, I lay out my outfit for the car — jeans and a hoodie — so that from the moment my alarm goes off, I can be in the car within 22 minutes." 

Female and male TV hosts sitting behind desk © Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images
In January, Craig stepped in as her new co-anchor following Hoda Kotb's departure

"It's a skill I've mastered over the years," he continued. "I get dressed for being on air in my dressing room at work. The commute to the city is about an hour, and at about forty minutes in I listen to my gospel music playlist… After a few songs, I put on this bizarre massage eye mask that massages my temples and adds some heat while I keep listening to the music."

