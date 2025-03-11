Savannah Guthrie makes bold decision as she gets appearance change on the air — photos

There is something about Drew Barrymore that makes Savannah Guthrie want to get tattoos!

That's at least what the TODAY anchor's daughter Vale seems to think, after she shared with her that she would be getting her second tattoo with the Charlie's Angels actress.

The veteran journalist got her first tattoo with the morning show host some time ago — "All my love" written in her late father's handwriting from a letter he once wrote to her mom — and now, she's gone down a similar route with her new tattoo honoring her kids.

WATCH: TODAY's new promo with hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie

On the Tuesday, March 11 installment of The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew had celebrity tattoo JonBoy come on to tattoo both herself and Savannah.

"I just have to say, I'm not a tattoo person, I never thought I'd get any tattoo, but we talked about it for years, and Drew is very persuasive," Savannah first shared, though noted: "I've never regretted it, and I really love it."

She then shared that when she told her daughter, who she shares with husband Michael Feldman, that she would be getting another tattoo, her reaction was: "Mommy every time you go to see Ms. Drew you get a tattoo."

© The Drew Barrymore Show Savannah got tattooed by JonBoy

For her second one, she had Vale and her younger brother Charley draw some little hearts, from which she chose one of each to draw on her inner arm opposite her existing tattoo honoring her father, who died when she was 16 years old.

Drew was also getting a tattoo, "time" written on her wrist, but Savannah went first, and afterwards joked: "Once again, I haven't told my mom, and you know she keeps finding out on TV."

© The Drew Barrymore Show The anchor got hearts drawn by her kids

During the appearance, Savannah also opened up about her faith, in honor of her new book, Mostly What God Does Is Love You, a children's version of her 2024 book Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love.

© Getty Images She shares Vale and Charley with her husband Michael

"Faith has always been a part of my life, I mean since I was a little girl, I grew up in a pretty churchy, religious upbringing, and there is so much about that that I really love and revere to this day and keep with me," she shared.

© Instagram She also opened up about her new book

"I'm so grateful for that upbringing," she continued, before adding: "But I think there was also a part that was really scary to me, that I felt a lot of guilt, and I always wondered" if she would ever be "in trouble" with God.

"I always worried about that, and the reason I wrote Mostly What God Does Is Love You is because over a lifetime I have learned that no matter what we may wonder about where God is or what he's up to, that mostly what God is doing is loving us," she maintained.