The Rookie season 8 - everything we know

The Rookie has been renewed by ABC. Following the unprecedented success of season seven, which scored an all-time high for episode views on streaming, the network has confirmed that John Nolan, Lucy Chen and more fan-favourite characters are coming back for an eighth instalment.

WATCH: The Rookie cast confirms season 8

So, what can fans expect from the next chapter? Here's what we know so far…

When will The Rookie air its eighth season?

Currently, there's no word on a release date but given that the cast shot season seven last autumn, culminating in a January premiere, series eight may follow the same formula. Looks like we'll have to wait and see.

© Disney The Rookie is yet to receive a release date for season eight

Who will return in The Rookie?

Nathan Fillion – aka John Nolan – has penned his excitement about the show's renewal. Sharing a video to confirm the news, Nathan was joined by his cast members, Alyssa Diaz, Lisseth Chavez, Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Richard T. Jones, Jenna Dewan, and Shawn Ashmore, suggesting that they're returning for season eight, too.

Nathan Fillion is expected to return as John Nolan

In the caption, he raved: "I've been around long enough to know how truly challenging and rare it is to have a long-running show. Thank you all for sticking around for these 7 seasons- it's because of you that we are announcing season 8!! Congratulations to @alexihawley and the wonderful team that put this show together. I am so very proud to work alongside all of you. Let's do this! #therookie."

© Disney via Getty Images Richard T. Jones wants to be on The Rookie "for a very, very long time"

One thing's for sure: Richard T. Jones has no intention of leaving any time soon. "I hope we go on for a very, very long time," he said in a new interview. "You know, I can have ... a cane, walking around chasing people, like, 'Stop! Stop!' You know, I don't care."

Plot

Plot details are limited for the time being, but with the season seven finale slated to air in the next few weeks, fans may get some clues about future storylines. What we do know is that Monica Stevens (played by Bridget Reagan) will be stirring up trouble, which could trigger further complications for the team.

Bridget Regan as Monica Stevens in The Rookie

"That's the thing about [showrunner] Alexi [Hawley], man, he always leaves it on a little cliffhanger," Richard T. Jones – aka Lieutenant Grey – told TV Line. "You're gonna feel a little annoyed because, like I said, some Monica [Stevens] mayhem is coming.

. "It's a very big episode once again, so we've got the FBI. Felix [Solis] is in it again [as Agent Garza]… I think people are gonna be very happy, but it's one of those cliffhangers where you're like, 'Oh my goodness, when is it coming back?'"