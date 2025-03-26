Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Rookie confirms character's shock return - and fans aren't happy
Subscribe
The Rookie confirms character's shock return - and fans aren't happy
Man in police uniform© Disney/Mike Taing

The Rookie confirms character's shock return - and fans aren't happy

The hit police procedural is airing its seventh season

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Viewers who tuned into this week's episode of The Rookie were left stunned by the surprise return of corrupt lawyer Monica (Bridget Regan), whom we last saw in season six. 

The end of the episode revealed Monica's involvement in the LAPD's latest case, which saw a bus taken hostage. Monica had teamed up with a fake pregnant woman named Denise, who was tasked with stealing a government official's key card during the hijacking, and feigned a contraction to get off the bus. 

Woman with red hair holding papers© ABC
Fans reacted to Monica's return

Reacting to Monica's reveal, one viewer wrote on X: "GOSH MONICA GET OUT OF HERE!!!" while another asked: "Ok so Monica has returned? What's she up to now? Where did/does Denise Summers play into this?"

Other fans weren't too happy about the lawyer's return, with one person writing: "Why do we have to deal with Monica again???" while another asked: "Am I the only one that's tired of Monica?? It's getting old."

A third fan added: "Now Monica is back and is creating chaos. She could've stayed gone #TheRookie."

Teasing what fans can expect from Monica's storyline, Richard T. Jones, who plays Wade Grey, told TV Insider: "Monica's always up to havoc. She's stirring the pot. She is coming in full force, and once again, she's playing both sides in the situation."

Five people in police uniforms standing together© Disney
Richard T Jones teased what's in store for the rest of the season

When asked how the story will develop over the season, the actor added: "I think we start seeing it develop little by little until the finale, and then the finale we see a lot more, and then we actually see who's behind the whole [thing]."

WATCH: Have you been enjoying season 7? Watch the teaser

So, what can fans expect from next week's episode? 

According to the official synopsis, the upcoming episode, titled 'April Fools', will see an April Fools' prank on LAPD's social media lead to citywide chaos. 

Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter and Melissa O'Neil in The Rookie © Getty
The police procedural is currently airing its seventh season

It continues: "Meanwhile, John's T.O. skills are tested, Wesley is assigned a challenging case, and Tim and Lucy play a joke on the team."

For those unfamiliar with the hit police procedural, which is now in its seventh season, it stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, who has used his "life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior". 

Man and woman in police officer uniforms© Disney/Mike Taing
Next week's episode sees a prank on LAPD's social media lead to citywide chaos

The synopsis for season seven continues: "Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous escaped prisoners who have very personal vendettas."

The Rookie airs on Tuesdays on ABC.

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More