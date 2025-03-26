The Rookie confirms character's shock return - and fans aren't happy

Viewers who tuned into this week's episode of The Rookie were left stunned by the surprise return of corrupt lawyer Monica (Bridget Regan), whom we last saw in season six.

The end of the episode revealed Monica's involvement in the LAPD's latest case, which saw a bus taken hostage. Monica had teamed up with a fake pregnant woman named Denise, who was tasked with stealing a government official's key card during the hijacking, and feigned a contraction to get off the bus.

© ABC Fans reacted to Monica's return

Reacting to Monica's reveal, one viewer wrote on X: "GOSH MONICA GET OUT OF HERE!!!" while another asked: "Ok so Monica has returned? What's she up to now? Where did/does Denise Summers play into this?"

Other fans weren't too happy about the lawyer's return, with one person writing: "Why do we have to deal with Monica again???" while another asked: "Am I the only one that's tired of Monica?? It's getting old."

A third fan added: "Now Monica is back and is creating chaos. She could've stayed gone #TheRookie."

Teasing what fans can expect from Monica's storyline, Richard T. Jones, who plays Wade Grey, told TV Insider: "Monica's always up to havoc. She's stirring the pot. She is coming in full force, and once again, she's playing both sides in the situation."

© Disney Richard T Jones teased what's in store for the rest of the season

When asked how the story will develop over the season, the actor added: "I think we start seeing it develop little by little until the finale, and then the finale we see a lot more, and then we actually see who's behind the whole [thing]."

WATCH: Have you been enjoying season 7? Watch the teaser

So, what can fans expect from next week's episode?

According to the official synopsis, the upcoming episode, titled 'April Fools', will see an April Fools' prank on LAPD's social media lead to citywide chaos.

© Getty The police procedural is currently airing its seventh season

It continues: "Meanwhile, John's T.O. skills are tested, Wesley is assigned a challenging case, and Tim and Lucy play a joke on the team."

For those unfamiliar with the hit police procedural, which is now in its seventh season, it stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, who has used his "life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior".

© Disney/Mike Taing Next week's episode sees a prank on LAPD's social media lead to citywide chaos

The synopsis for season seven continues: "Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous escaped prisoners who have very personal vendettas."

The Rookie airs on Tuesdays on ABC.