Charles Hanson's future on Antiques Road Trip following not guilty verdict

Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip star Charles Hanson has been away from our screens for a while now following domestic abuse charges which included assault and controlling and coercive behaviour back in late 2023.

He was eventually found not guilty on all charges in February 2025, sparking fan discussion about when he might be returning to his television career - but will he return to the popular antiquing shows?

When will Charles be back?

Although there is no word yet about Charles' return to the popular shows, HELLO! has reached out to Charles' representatives and the BBC to find out more.

© PA Images via Getty Images Charles Hanson speaks to media outside Derby Crown Court, after being cleared of causing assault occasioning actual bodily harm

In the meantime, the TV personality has reunited with his co-stars for an upcoming theatre show, Antiques on Tour. He posted about the news on social media, writing: "Thrilled to announce that I will be re-joining @Antiquesontour with my pals for all the remaining dates of the 2025 tour - starting in Neath & Bristol."

The website's description reads: "The enormous variety of their experiences range from selling chickens and cattle to priceless Chinese artefacts and to multi-million pound cars.

© @christinatrevanion/Instagram Christina Trevanion with co-stars Charles Hanson, Charlie Ross and Philip Serrell

"Hear how Philip started out on his auctioneering career, how the ebullient and eccentric Charles set up a thriving business and how Charlie ended up flying across the world to sell ‘old bangers’ and they might well tell some behind the scenes TV secrets."

Charles has also returned to Instagram while sharing clips of himself in a series titled 'Track the Treasure', when he finds antique items in charity shops. Fans have been loving his return, with one posting: "Good to see you back," while another person added: "So happy to see you out and about Charles."

Charles' comments on allegations

Speaking about his experience while awaiting trial after being exonerated, the 46-year-old reflected: "[The last 18 months] have been extremely upsetting. I've missed my children and quite simply I can now get back to my life, and I relish that.

© PA Images via Getty Images Charles Hanson with an original Sooty TV puppet

"I've experienced a long time of upset and I always believed in justice, and here we are today, the sun is shining and I can start my life again. [The trial has] been very impactful and I'm very lucky that my parents have stood by me from start to finish. Without my family it would have been a very testing time. To anyone who knows me, who's believed in me, who's supported me, who's messaged me, to everybody out there - thank you."