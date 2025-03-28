Christina Trevanion's life off-screen: from family and hobbies to healthy lifestyle and deepfake ordeal

Christina Trevanion is a regular fixture in the BBC's daytime schedule thanks to her appearances on antiques shows such as Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip.
But while the auctioneer is known for her expert antiques knowledge, what about her life off-camera? Keep reading for all we know about her family life and what she gets up to when she's not on-screen.
Christina's antiques career
Christina, 43, is famed for her career as an auctioneer and puts her impressive skills to use on various daytime shows on the BBC. But how exactly did she break into the industry?
It was Christina's parents who inspired her passion for antiques as she would often attend auctions with them as a youngster. Her mother, Hazel, was also an antiques fanatic.
Christina studied Fine Art Valuation at Southampton Solent University before setting up an auction house, Trevanion Auctioneers & Valuers, in 2014.
An expert in her field, Christina became a member of the National Association of Valuers and Auctioneers in 2018 and was awarded a Fellow grade, which is only given to the most highly qualified and experienced auctioneers in the UK.
In 2013, Christina made her TV debut as a valuer and researcher on the BBC show Flog It!. Since then, she has appeared on programmes such as Bargain Hunt, Antiques Road Trip, and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is.
Christina's home and family life
According to her BBC profile, Christina lives in the Shropshire countryside.
While the presenter tends to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, Christina is married and has two daughters. She previously said: "I am married with two children and a dog called Welly. Life is pretty noisy, hectic and good fun."
Back in 2019, Christina reflected on her wedding day and memories of her late dad, David, who passed away in 2013. "9 years ago today, this man walked me down the aisle & technically 'gave me away'... although he would say that 'he reluctantly agreed to share me with' the (other) love of my life," she penned on X, adding: "Thinking of all those with a missing piece in their puzzle."
You may also like
Christina's hobbies
When she's not on the road with Antiques Road Trip or searching for unwanted items on Bargain Hunt, Christina likes to spend her free time with family and friends.
"As a busy mum of two, with a full-time job and a part-time job, I don't get a lot of free time, so when I do it is spent with my family and friends, in my garden, at home," she previously told the BBC.
Judging from Christina's Instagram page, the TV star likes to spend a lot of time outdoors, both at home in her flower-filled garden and travelling to beautiful locations around the world.
Cornwall seems to be one of Christina's favourite spots. In September, the TV star shared a snap of the breathtaking coast alongside the caption: "And breathe! A thalassophile in her happy place. Oh to be back in #Cornwall."
Over the past few years, Christina has shared stunning photos from trips to Mauritius, Ibiza and the Maldives.
In 2021, the TV expert posted a gorgeous snap from a boat trip in Ibiza, showing Christina shaking the water out of her hair after a dip in the sea. "Boat life," she captioned the photo.
Christina's health and exercise routine
Looking after her health is also important to Cristina, who has a daily exercise routine and healthy diet, which doesn't include alcohol.
In a post from February 2023, Christina revealed that it had taken her 41 years "to realise that physical well-being is equally as important as your mental health". She went on to explain that after spending her 30s "running around" taking care of the people around her, she realised that she needed to take more time for herself to be able to "do all the things you need to and want to accomplish in a day".
"Personally, I have worked towards this by taking time every day to exercise, ditched booze (apart from the odd g&t, and a glass of wine with friends doesn't count, right?) eating healthily and most importantly, realising that saying 'no' to things, in order to preserve this hard fought equilibrium is completely acceptable," she explained, adding that she has never felt "healthier, happier, stronger or more fulfilled".
Christina's deepfake ordeal
In March, Christina spoke out about being targeted by explicit deepfake videos. Appearing on BBC's Morning Live, the Bargain Hunt star revealed how her image had been used without her permission to generate pornographic content that was circulated online.
"Last September I discovered my image had been used to create phony explicit videos known as deepfake porn," she explained. "I was sent a very long list of sensitive URLs where my head had been AI-ed onto pornographic videos and images."
Christina added: "As it sunk in, it was deeply distressing. I felt naive, and stupid and utterly violated in every single way."