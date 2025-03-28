Christina Trevanion's life off-screen: from family and hobbies to healthy lifestyle and deepfake ordeal

Christina, 43, is famed for her career as an auctioneer and puts her impressive skills to use on various daytime shows on the BBC. But how exactly did she break into the industry?

It was Christina's parents who inspired her passion for antiques as she would often attend auctions with them as a youngster. Her mother, Hazel, was also an antiques fanatic.

Christina studied Fine Art Valuation at Southampton Solent University before setting up an auction house, Trevanion Auctioneers & Valuers, in 2014.

An expert in her field, Christina became a member of the National Association of Valuers and Auctioneers in 2018 and was awarded a Fellow grade, which is only given to the most highly qualified and experienced auctioneers in the UK.

In 2013, Christina made her TV debut as a valuer and researcher on the BBC show Flog It!. Since then, she has appeared on programmes such as Bargain Hunt, Antiques Road Trip, and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is.