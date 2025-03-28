Antiques Road Trip fans all saying the same thing about Charles Hanson

Antiques Road Trip fans have called for auctioneer and presenter Charles Hanson's return to their TV screens.

According to his IMDb page, the 46-year-old hasn't appeared on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip or Bargain Hunt since 2023.

Charles Hanson made his debut on Bargain Hunt in 2002

His latest social media post sparked a reaction from fans, who are hoping to see him back on the BBC's antiques programmes sometime soon.

Taking to X this week, Charles posted a throwback photo of him and fellow auctioneer Philip Serrell, who's also known for his appearances on Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip, in celebration of his birthday.

"Happy birthday to one of my best mates, Phil Serrell ⁦@PhilipSerrell," he penned. "This was the first year of ⁦@AntiqueRoadTrip⁩ in 2009 and we modelled a father and son combo."

Philip was quick to respond to the sweet tribute in the combination, quipping: "Cheeky devil".

Meanwhile, fans called for Charles's return to the screen. One person wrote: "It would be lovely to have you back on Bargain Hunt Charles!" while another added: "I hope you will be back on TV soon."

A third fan penned: "@AntiqueRoadTrip Bring back Charles Hanson."

© @christinatrevanion/Instagram Charles previously pictured with co-stars Christina Trevanion and Philip Serrell

It comes a month after Charles was cleared of assaulting his wife and using controlling or coercive behaviour against her.

Following a trial at Derby Crown Court in February, the TV expert was found not guilty of coercive control and assault allegations relating to his wife, Rebecca Hanson, with whom he shares two children.

© @christinatrevanion/Instagram All three presenters appeared on Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip

Charles, who had been accused of using violence against Rebecca over a ten-year period, said being cleared was "a delight".

Speaking outside court, the celebrity auctioneer said [per BBC News]: "[The last 18 months] have been extremely upsetting. I've missed my children and quite simply, I can now get back to my life, and I relish that.

"I've experienced a long time of upset and I always believed in justice, and here we are today, the sun is shining and I can start my life again."

© PA Images via Getty Images Charles Hanson pictured outside Derby Crown Court after being cleared of assaulting his wife and using controlling or coercive behaviour against her

He described the trial as "very impactful" and thanked those who have supported him during this "very testing time".

Charles has been a familiar face on the BBC for decades, having made his debut on Bargain Hunt in 2002. He later joined Flog It! as an expert before appearing on Antiques Road Trip from 2010.

WATCH: Meet the presenters of Antiques Road Trip

Speaking about why he chose a career in antiques, Charles previously told the BBC: "I chose to work with antiques because I love history; the question ‘if the object could talk what would it tell us’ is what keeps my interest; an auction is a theatre of drama and romance."