Amanda Holden confuses fans with photo of teen daughters: 'What happened?'

"Chips off the old block" is usually what the comments read whenever Amanda Holden shares photos alongside her beautiful lookalike daughters Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13.

However, on Thursday, followers of the Britain's Got Talent judge had another question for Amanda when she shared a gorgeous new snap alongside her girls. The trio beamed for the camera whilst standing in what appeared to be an ultra-glamorous hotel lobby.

© Instagram Amanda and her lookalike daughters sparked a series of comments following their latest snap

Captioning the image, Amanda, 54, penned: "I never want to sound dramatic. You know me if you follow me -but time passes so fast- my babies! [pink love heart emojis] all grown up."

One of the first comments from a follower read: "They are so like you. Gorgeous girls! What happened to baby Hollie? blink and she has grown up [red love heart emoji]."

Meanwhile, celebrity bikini designer Melissa Odabash replied: "Triplets all stunning," alongside three love heart emojis.

© Instagram Amanda, Hollie and Lexi could be mistaken for triplets

Amanda's on-screen bestie Alan Carr added a slew of teary-eyed emojis and simply added: "Just gorgeous [red love heart emoji]."

The trio could have easily been mistaken for triplets all wearing their honey-blonde hair down. Amanda and Hollie twinned in black vest tops whilst Lexi sported an elegant pink off-the-shoulder blouse.

Who are Amanda's daughters?

Whilst Amanda only shares occasional updates featuring her daughter-duo, it's safe to say that they are both destined for stardom just like their famous mum.

Lexi is currently pursuing a career as a model and is signed to Storm Model Agency - the label that famously discovered Kate Moss. However, Amanda previously revealed that she wants her daughter to focus on her education before completely launching her career in front of the camera.

© Getty Images Amanda's eldest daughter Lexi is a budding model and is signed with Storm Model Agency

Last year, Amanda couldn't help but gush about her eldest walking the catwalk at her first-ever London Fashion Week show ahead of going to university.

She told the MailOnline: "I am so excited because Lexi, before we take her to University on Friday, is walking. She is doing her first walk at London Fashion Week!

She added: "They are called Tran Hung and they are amazing designers. She is going to be first down the catwalk and she is super nervous. She can't walk in high heels so it's going to be interesting."

As for Amanda's youngest Hollie, she too has a penchant for the camera and has been seen stepping out alongside Amanda on the occasional red carpet.

Who can forget when the mother-daughter duo twinned in dazzling pink outfits for the Barbie premiere in 2023?

© Getty Images Amanda Holden with her daughter Hollie at the Barbie premiere in 2023

As for Hollie's future plans she is only 13 and has a while to think about her future, but according to Amanda, she is destined for showbiz.

The mum-of-two told the publication: "I feel like Hollie will do what I do, she's a natural performer."

© Instagram/@noholdenback According to Amanda Hollie has 'it' when it comes to a knack for Showbiz

Adding: "People have called her out saying 'she's got it' and not just because she's my daughter. She does all her little clubs, and everyone raves about her."

"She lights up a room, she's miss personality, she's just gorgeous. She's the communicator of the family. She never stops talking!"