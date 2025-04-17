The Black Mirror season 7 episode that only 50% of viewers are allowed to see

Black Mirror fans have taken to social media to share their experience watching the latest season - and have realised that there are two versions of the same episode which Netflix quietly released without telling anyone.

The episode, Bête Noire, follows a young woman named Maria who becomes the victim of extreme gaslighting after her old school peer, Verity, joins her team, and appears to be changing reality around her. It is eventually revealed that computer genius Verity has created technology that can change situations around her - and is using it as revenge against Maria for childhood bullying.

In line with the episode's theme, Netflix appears to have had some fun 'gaslighting' viewers by making two different versions of the episode. In the episode, Maria and Verity begin arguing about the name of a popular chicken shop chain, with Maria claiming that it is called Barnies. However, when she googles it, it is actually 'Bernies.' However, viewers have had different versions of the episode, with some seeing Maria argue that it is actually 'Bernies' not 'Barnies' and vice versa.

© Parisa Tag/Netflix

Taking to X to discuss, one person posted: "EXCUSE ME??!! I felt like Maria for a minute there because I KNOW it was Barnies first and changed to Bernies, then I come on here and see the opposite??!!!"

Another person added: "So my friend and I were watching the new Black Mirror episode “Bête Noire” and we noticed that there was a stark difference between our episodes… even the viewers are getting gaslit at 16:40!" A third fan added: "EXCUSE ME??!! I felt like Maria for a minute there because I KNOW it was Barnies first and changed to Bernies, then I come on here and see the opposite??!"

Another fan wrote: "This is so cool!!! I had Bernies first and she was being gaslit for it to be called barnies. Netflix are too clever with this episode."

Eagle-eyed fans of the dystopian series also pointed out that Barnies has previously appeared in the 2016 episode Shut Up and Dance, where the protagonist Kenny works.