Black Mirror viewers all saying the same thing about season seven

After an almost two-year wait, Black Mirror returned to our screens this week with its highly anticipated seventh season – and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the new episodes.

Created by Charlie Brooker, the satirical anthology series features mind-bending sci-fi stories starring an impressive cast, including Rashida Jones, Emma Corrin, Peter Capaldi, Paul Giamatti, Will Poulter, and more.

© Parisa Tag/Netflix The new series arrived on Netflix this week

Ahead of the new series, Charlie told Tudum that the new season is "a little bit OG Black Mirror", adding: "It's back to basics in many ways. They're all sci-fi stories — there's definitely some horrifying things that occur, but maybe not in an overt horror-movie way. There's definitely some disturbing content in it."

What has the viewer response been?

It's safe to say that fans agree with Charlie, with many hailing the series as the best since season one.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "The latest #BlackMirror episodes in #Blackmirrorseason7 are absolutely brilliant—so awesome to see the show going back to its original roots!" while another added: "On the last episode of #BlackMirrorS7 and my goodness it’s been one of the best series in a while. Just fantastic. A few tear jerkers in there though."

© Robert Falconer/Netflix Chris O'Dowd and Rashida Jones star in 'Common People'

A third fan agreed, penning: "Guys, we are so back. I think this might be the best season since season 1," while another exclaimed: "BEST SEASON IN A LONG TIME. BLACK MIRROR IS SO BACK!"

Which episode do fans love the most?

As for which episode fans think is the best, 'Common People', 'Eulogy' and 'Hotel Reverie' all appear to be strong contenders.

One person penned: "'Eulogy' might be the finest episode the series has ever done, featuring one of Paul Giamatti's best performances ever (which is saying a lot). Don’t be surprised if this season racks up some serious Emmy attention."

Emma Corrin and Issa Rae star in 'Hotel Reverie'

Another viewer compared 'Hotel Reverie' to the popular season three episode, 'San Junipero', writing: "The San Junipero of season 7!!! Hotel Riverie was one of the best #BlackMirror episodes EVER!!! Right up there with 'White Christmas.'"

All to know about Black Mirror season seven

For those yet to tune into the new season, it's comprised of six episodes: 'Common People', 'Bête Noire', 'Hotel Reverie', 'Plaything', 'Eulogy' and 'USS Callister: Into Infinity'.

Viewers praised Paul Giamatti's performance in 'Eulogy'

The series explores a range of intricate topics, including the dangers of AI in Hollywood and the darker side of life-saving technology.

In a Black Mirror first, season seven includes a sequel to a previous episode. The final instalment is a follow-up to the now-classic season four opener, 'USS Callister'.

Season seven features a sequel to seaosn four's 'USS Callister'

Charlie told Tudum: "We've done a sequel for the first time in Black Mirror history. Normally, I kill off all the characters at the end of an episode, [but] I kept some of 'em alive. I'm growing as a human."

Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix.