Black Mirror fans point out 'annoying' mistake in season 6

Black Mirror fans have pointed out an error in Black Mirror's episode Mazey Day, but did you spot it? In the episode, which follows a member of the paparazzi as she goes after an irresistible pay day by tracking down an actress, Bo is spotted taking snaps of an actor having a romantic tryst – but photographers pointed out how the show got it wrong.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Okay this will annoy zero other people but in this black mirror episode the camera is making a noise to indicate that the autofocus is locked on but she is still moving a ring on the lens for like no reason," while another person added: "I know the direction Zazie was given was 'pretend you're using the camera' and they did everything in post but I GET TO BE ANNOYING ABOUT THIS."

The viewers also discussed their "unpopular opinions" about the new series, with one writing: "Hey guys does anyone think that Black Mirror was better when it was just unknown British actors and it’s got worse now it’s more Hollywood. Has anyone thought of that or maybe tweeted it?"

Another person added: "Unpopular opinion: Black Mirror should only have emerging talent in front of the camera. It doesn't need celebrities to sell it."

Did you enjoy Black Mirror season six?

Sharing snaps of White Bear, The Entire History of You and Fifteen Million Merits, another person wrote: "The new season of Black Mirror is good but nothing is touching the early seasons, these 3 episodes specifically."

The new series is largely focused in the past rather than the show's usual format of being set in the immediate or far off future, with Mazey Day taking place in 2006 while Beyond the Sea and Demon 79 took place in the 1960s and 1970s respectively.

Chatting about the decision, the show’s creator Charlie Brooker explained: "It was really really useful as a sort of refresh - a reset.

Mazey Day in Black Mirror

"When Black Mirror started, it was 2011 and at the time, there weren’t many shows that looked like it or there weren’t many shows where someone looked at a smartphone frankly, let alone obsessed over one and sat there staring at it until it ruined them. It felt like there’s quite a few shows with dystopian sci-fi technical themes.

"So, partly what I was doing, I was setting myself a task of ‘What if I think of some storylines that aren’t to do with technology and are to do with horror or set in the past?’ It was partly doing that and then through doing that, we got an episode – Demon 79, which is set in 1979 and is almost like a companion piece to Black Mirror."