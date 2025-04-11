Black Mirror season 7: every single ending from new season explained

Black Mirror has returned for a seventh season on Netflix, and sees a host of A-list stars take on heartbreaking, dystopian and generally depressing tales warning of the dark future of technological advances.
Season seven contained six brand new episodes - but what happens in them? Find out here…
Common People
Starring Chris O'Dowd and Rashida Jones, the pair play a blissfully happy married couple. Content with their lives together while one day hoping for a baby, their happy norm is destroyed when Amanda is given a death sentence from an undiagnosed brain tumour. When cutting-edge new technology can help her for a steep $300 a month, her desperate husband Mike doesn't hesitate to sign up.
However, Amanda's subscription is continuously downgraded as the technology improves, destroying her quality of life as she struggles with sleep and spouts advertisements at any given opportunity, jeopardising her job. Mike goes to new lengths to try and afford the new subscription plans, and eventually begins to torture himself for the amusement of strangers online in exchange for cash.
Tragically, the payments become too big for either of them to withstand the monthly instalments, and with the lowest subscription offering no quality of life, Mike manages to pay for 30 minutes of the top subscription, allowing Amanda to enjoy a short moment of ordinary life, before he kills her.
Entering the room where he has been harming himself in exchange for money, it is insinuated that he is also planning to die by suicide - and only managed to afford Amanda's final last moment of happiness as someone has paid to watch him die on camera.
Bête Noire
A young woman, Maria, has a successful career making new flavours for a food brand when she is slightly disturbed after a girl from her school days, Verity, begins working alongside her as a research assistant. Reflecting that the girl was the victim of bullying at her school and having an obsession with computers, she is uneasy about her joining the team, who all seem to get along well with her.
As time progresses, she notices small but key details around her change - the name of a restaurant changes, her ingredient notes are different, and she is caught on CCTV drinking a colleague's oat milk - despite having a nut allergy.
It is eventually revealed that Verity has invented a system that can rewrite perspectives, moulding the world to exactly how she wants it to be. She has been tormenting Maria as revenge for her childhood bullying, unable to reach closure until those who ruined her life are dead.
However, Maria manages to kill Verity and take possession of the remote that rewrites reality, making herself into a revered empress, a life that Verity had previously revealed to have enjoyed.
Hotel Reverie
Brandy is a Hollywood A-list actress who takes on a new adaptation of a classic movie in order to play a gender-swapped version of the lead role, the dashing Dr Alex. However, she doesn't realise that the studio is using technology which sees her enter the black and white world of the movie and meet the movie's star, a starlet named Dorothy, who died in tragic circumstances in her real life.
After a technical issue traps Brandy with Dorothy in the simulation, the pair fall in love. With Brandy torn between returning to the real world or staying with Dorothy when the technology is back up and running, Dorothy sacrifices herself to ensure that Brandy doesn't ruin her life.
Returning to the real world, Brandy is miserable in her old life, but is given a lifeline when the movie's producer Kimmy sends a video of Dorothy on the phone which Brandy is then able to converse with, giving the two lovers a new line of contact between one another.
Plaything
Peter Capaldi plays a socially awkward man brought in for questioning when he is linked to the murder of a man decades earlier. As he tells the police his tale, he reveals that he was once chronically shy, before he was given a game by designer genius Colin Ritman (the very same as in 2018's Bandersnatch), who claims to have created artificial intelligence, called Thronglets.
He becomes slowly obsessed with the little beings, and murders the man - an acquaintance taking advantage of him for a place to stay - after he sabotages the Thronglets. Following the murder, he dedicates his life to the creatures, who expand in intelligence, eventually revealing that he deliberately got himself arrested in order to hack the Met's security system and allow the Thronglets to take over human consciousness.
Although we don't see the outcome, the police officer and therapist in the room both black out after he shares a code to the cameras, hinting that he has indeed ensured that the AI people have taken over the human race.
Eulogy
Paul Giamatti stars as a man who uses technology to recover his memories of a particularly shocking breakup which devastated him as a young man. From his perspective, the love of his life disappeared from his life without a word after he proposed to her, leaving him to destroy all of his memories of her and hate her. However, while using the 'Eulogy' technology, which allows him to explore his memories of her, he discovers things he had never noticed about their relationship before with the help of the programr's 'guide'.
It is eventually revealed that he cheated while the pair were in a long-distance relationship, and his partner returned the favour, resulting in a pregnancy. When he visited her in London, he proposed on the same evening that she planned to tell him that she was expecting, resulting in her leaving in shock, and writing him a letter asking him if he would raise the baby as his own, and that she loved him.
Finally finding the note with the help of his guide, who is actually a version of her real-life daughter, he realises that they split over a misunderstanding, and attends her funeral, devastated.
USS Callister: Into Infinity
While we left the crew of the USS Callister in relatively good nick exploring their infinite gaming universe, reality sees the gang fighting for their lives as they rob other players for their credits in a matter of life and death, needing the money to survive. However, the real world eventually picks up that there are rogue players in the game, with the 'real' Nanette working out that Robert Daly had cloned team members - and that there were real DNA versions of herself and several others in the game.
With the help of the company's CEO, Walton, Nanette goes into the game to meet them, only to discover the real Walton just wants to kill them all off to save his game. The game version of Walton reveals that the reason he will desperately want them dead is that they know his secret - there is a DNA clone of Robert Daly in the heart of Infinity, trapped making extensions to the game.
While the real Nanette is hit by a car while confronting Walton about killing their DNA clones, the game version goes to find Robert so that they can find a way to live in a safe universe. When she finds him, he reveals that he can transfer her consciousness back into her now brain-dead body on Earth, while saving the crew by placing them in a bubble universe. However, a tussle breaks out between them when Robert wants to keep a copy of her to stay with him. Nanette kills him, and panics as she tries to enact saving herself and the crew.
What happens in the end?
It results in Nanette waking up in her real body in hospital, but the crew's new bubble universe is now a part of her consciousness - meaning that they are trapped inside her mind.
In reality, the real Walton is arrested for a list of charges, while Nanette works on trying to extract the team from her head. Meanwhile, they learn to live together, with Nanette letting them watch their favourite show and the group bickering about it in the final moments of the show.