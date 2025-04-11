Black Mirror season 7: every single ending from new season explained

Starring Chris O'Dowd and Rashida Jones, the pair play a blissfully happy married couple. Content with their lives together while one day hoping for a baby, their happy norm is destroyed when Amanda is given a death sentence from an undiagnosed brain tumour. When cutting-edge new technology can help her for a steep $300 a month, her desperate husband Mike doesn't hesitate to sign up.

However, Amanda's subscription is continuously downgraded as the technology improves, destroying her quality of life as she struggles with sleep and spouts advertisements at any given opportunity, jeopardising her job. Mike goes to new lengths to try and afford the new subscription plans, and eventually begins to torture himself for the amusement of strangers online in exchange for cash.

Tragically, the payments become too big for either of them to withstand the monthly instalments, and with the lowest subscription offering no quality of life, Mike manages to pay for 30 minutes of the top subscription, allowing Amanda to enjoy a short moment of ordinary life, before he kills her.

Entering the room where he has been harming himself in exchange for money, it is insinuated that he is also planning to die by suicide - and only managed to afford Amanda's final last moment of happiness as someone has paid to watch him die on camera.