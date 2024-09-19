The Crown and Succession stars among Black Mirror season 7 cast - see full line-up

Who is ready for the return of Black Mirror? Netflix's fantastic series is set to return with season 7 in 2025, and the streaming platform has just announced a line-up for the dystopian anthology series - and it is seriously impressive. From stars from major shows including Doctor Who, The Crown and The Penguin, find out more about the line-up for the new series.

It has been confirmed that Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina will star, alongside Mum and I Don't Talk Anymore Milanka Brooks, Doctor Who's very own Peter Capaldi and young Diana herself Emma Corrin, who starred as the Princess of Wales in The Crown.

They are set to be joined by Oscar-nominee Paul Giamatti, Sunny star Rashida Jones, Bridesmaids star Chris O'Dowd, Insecure star Issa Rae, Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross and Succession's Harriet Walter.

There are some familiar faces on the cast list as Jimmi Simpson and Cristin Milioti previously starred in season four episode USS Callister, which is set to have a sequel in the upcoming series, the first in the show's history.

Black Mirorr season 7 cast

The episode followed a disgruntled boss named Robert, who had made perfect digital clones of his workers, placing them in a spaceship game where they are at his mercy. In the episode (and spoilers for those who still want to watch it), the gang managed to find a way to gain control of the spaceship and connect to the internet, while leaving Robert to die in the process.

Speaking about the sequel, Charlie Brooker told The Hollywood Reporter: "This has been brewing for actually quite a long time. And it’s partly because of the way that it ends. The first one ends like you could just carry that story on and follow where they go now. So it was always like, 'Hmm, I’m going to do that.' It was something we were looking at for quite a long time.

© Netflix USS Callister is coming back with a sequel

"There were various iterations it went through, various versions we wanted to do and were discussing on and off for several years. But there are a lot of schedules to sort out, and then the pandemic got in the way. It was something that looked like it wasn’t going to happen, and so I was delighted when it did. So, it’s been a minute. But even writing the characters is a luxury I don’t often get.

"I’ve never had it before on Black Mirror, to have a character that survives beyond one episode! So that’s been a lot of fun, and then seeing them all on set has been fantastic."