Bergerac star's exciting next TV show revealed - and stars major Call the Midwife actress

Damien Molony has won fans' hearts after taking over from John Nettles in the new adaptation of the hit show Bergerac, and now the actor has a new project up his sleeve - and we can't wait to watch!

The BBC drama, Two Weeks in August, is an upcoming eight-part series which follows a young woman who goes on holiday to Greece with her family and friends "to rediscover joy in her life".

© Joss Barratt Damien Molony as Jim Bergerac

The synopsis reads: "But here in paradise, what starts with an illicit kiss, quickly turns the dream holiday into a nightmare. Zoe begins to act on her deepest desires and the holiday she hoped for becomes a reckoning for a group of adults who refuse to grow up.

"When they discover they are trapped on the island, and are faced with real life-or-death situations, the group soon turn on each other to find out who is to blame. Is Zoe responsible for the drama and destruction around her or, as heaven turns to hell, are bigger forces at play? We are in Greece after all, the land of the ancient Gods."

© Mike Marsland Jessica Raine stars as Zoe

Speaking about the project, Roberto Troni and Kat Reynolds from Various Artists Limited said: “Two Weeks in August is Catherine Shepherd’s painfully funny and heartbreakingly original show that focuses on a group of friends who reconnect on a summer holiday and discover more about themselves and each other than they could have imagined.

"Catherine’s writing is both intimate and epic and we’re delighted that her exceptional scripts are gathering a supremely talented cast and creative team, with the incredible support of the BBC and ITV Studios. The emotional struggles of her characters speak to how so many of us feel about trying to live life to the fullest, whilst the world around us burns. Sometimes, literally. We think audiences are in for a real treat."

WATCH: Damian also stars in Bergerac

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added "We could not be happier to have Two Weeks in August to look forward to! Catherine’s writing is razor sharp and hilarious, but ultimately full of compassion and humanity."

Damian is set to play Dan in the upcoming series, and he is set to be joined by Call the Midwife star Jessica Raine, who will play the lead character Zoe. Baby Reindeer actor Tim Goodman-Hill, Marcella actor Nicholas Pinnock and Inside Man star Dolly Wells are also set to join the amazing cast.