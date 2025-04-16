BBC quietly drops second season of 'best TV drama of the year'

BBC has quietly aired the return of a show that received rave reviews with season one - and viewers are thrilled that it is back. Starring Vikings actor Travis Fimmel, Black Snow first aired back in 2023, with fans calling it the "best TV drama of the year".

Praising the crime thriller, which follows a cold case murder, one person posted: "Binge-watched the entire series of #BlackSnow last weekend and glad to see it’s getting so much love - what a well-made Aussie drama: beautifully shot, great lead actor, multi-layered and with more twists and turns than I thought it possible to fit into six hours," while another person wrote: "Best TV drama of the year so far.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC / Goalpost Television and All3Media International. / Brian Flexmore Are you watching Black Snow?

"Plotting, characterisation, direction, cast are all streets ahead of most recent new series. Powerful, beautiful, harrowing, complex and deeply intelligent."

A third person added: "Just started watching #BlackSnow. Rookie mistake, now I want to binge watch it all tonight." Celebrating season two's return, another wrote: "If you loved the first series, the second one starts on BBC 2 tomorrow night."

© CREDIT LINE:BBC / Goalpost Television and All3Media International. / Brian Flexmore Season two focuses on Zoe Jacobs

Speaking about the show landing on the BBC, head of BBC Programme Acquisition Sue Deeks said: "Australia’s South Sea Island community is the fascinating setting for this dark and haunting murder mystery – its twists and turns will keep viewers guessing until the very end."

What is Black Snow about?

The crime drama's synopsis reads: "A small-town Australian high-school gathers for the ceremonial opening of a time-capsule buried by a class some 20 years ago, shortly after the murder of class-member Isabelle Baker. Isabelle’s family and the police are shocked when the capsule is opened to reveal cryptic messages in Isabelle’s written statement.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC / Goalpost Television and All3Media International. / Brian Flexmore Travis Fimmel plays the lead role in the hit show

"These messages and other long-lost items suggest Isabelle had known she was in danger in the days leading to her murder. The case is re-opened causing heartache for the family and raising questions that certain people would rather not answer."

When is it on?

While both seasons are available to watch on BBC iPlayer, the second series is currently airing on BBC Two on Fridays at 9pm - so don't miss out!