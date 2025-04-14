BBC's 'best show in the world' receives rave reviews upon return - despite cancellation rumours

Despite cancellation rumours, one of BBC's biggest shows returned over the weekend and has received rave reviews - with fans begging the network to keep the show on the air for the foreseeable future.

Doctor Who is one of the BBC's longest running series, first airing back in 1963 before being rebooted in 2005 for a modern version of the show starring David Tennant, Christopher Eccleston, Jodie Whittaker and Peter Capaldi as the lead character of 'The Doctor' over the years, with Ncuti Gatwa being the latest star to take on the beloved role.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC Studios/James Pardon Ncuti Gatwa has returned with a new compainion to Doctor Who

In the show's return, Ncuti finds himself with a new companion, Belinda, after Ruby stopped travelling with him in order to spend time with her long lost mother. In the episode, the Doctor and Belinda discover an issue with the space time continuum which means that they are unable to return to Earth at the right time in history - and fans were loving it.

Fan reaction

One person posted on X: "Oh my god. Not only did I like that episode, but I liked it without any caveats AND it didn't have any overly cringe moments?" Another fan added: "Is it too early for me to say that Belinda Chandra is already up there for me as one of my favourite companions? She’s made such a huge first impression for me."

© CREDIT LINE:BBC Studios/James Pardon The show is back for a new season - and fans have been full of praise

A third person posted: "Is it subtle? No. Is it nuanced? No. Is it 100% unfiltered [showrunner Russell T Davies], writing about something that actually matters to him and putting it to the fore of a major established brand? Yes. Honestly, so happy that #DoctorWho is unapologetically and uncompromisingly itself again."

Another person spoke about this season's mystery arc, adding: "The latest #DoctorWho episode was actually really enjoyable. Oddly on point given real world events at the moment. Excited for the 'mystery' going forward!"

Every actor to play Doctor Who © Getty Images William Hartnell - 1963 - 1966

Patrick Troughton - 1966 - 1969

Jon Pertwee - 1970 - 1974

Tom Baker - 1974 - 1981

Peter Davison - 1981 - 1984

Colin Baker - 1984 - 1986

Sylvester McCoy - 1987 - 1989

Paul McGann - 1996

Christopher Eccleston - 2005

David Tennant - 2005 - 2010, 2022 - 2023

Matt Smith - 2010 - 2013

Peter Capaldi - 2013 - 2017

Jodie Whittaker - 2017 - 2023

Ncuti Gatwa - 2023 - present

Is Doctor Who being cancelled?

Addressing the cancellation reports, another viewer wrote: "It's one of the best season openers for a long time. @BBCOne, please don't cancel or rest @bbcdoctorwho. We need the escapism every week." Another person wrote: "Don't you dare to cancel the best show in the world, @DisneyPlus! You need to keep #DoctorWho for many more seasons, or us shoving will never forgive you on giving it up!"

© Lara Cornell Ncuti Gatwa stars as the Doctor

Despite the reports, the BBC has spoken about the show's potential cancellation, telling Radio Times: "Doctor Who has not been shelved. As we have previously stated, the decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs. The deal with Disney Plus was for 26 episodes – and exactly half of those still have to transmit. And as for the rest, we never comment on the Doctor and future storylines."