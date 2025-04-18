Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Freddie Flintoff's horror crash shown for the first time in Disney+ trailer - WATCH
The Top Gear star's life was changed forever in the horror crash

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
7 minutes ago
Freddie Flintoff will be speaking out about his horror crash for the first time in an upcoming Disney+ documentary, Flintoff. In the new trailer, the cricket legend has opened up about his "vivid" memories of the accident that left him with facial injuries.

Speaking in the trailer, he said: "I’ve lived under the radar for seven months, one of the real frustrations was the speculation, that’s why I’m doing this now." 

The 90-minute documentary will look back at the athlete's life and cricketing career, whilst charting his life today following his life-changing car crash in 2022. Speaking about the documentary, Freddie added: "Looking back on the highs and the lows, including the challenges I’ve faced since my accident, has been a real reminder of why my career in the sport has meant so much."  

Flintoff will be released on 25 April 2025 

