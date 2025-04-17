Holliday Grainger's 'edge of your seat' thriller is the ultimate bank holiday binge-watch

Holliday Grainger stars in Disney+'s new five-part psychological thriller – and it's the ultimate bank holiday binge-watch.

The Stolen Girl, which is adapted from Alex Dahl's best-selling novel Playdate and comes from the producers of Happy Valley, landed on the streaming platform on Wednesday, and viewers are praising the "ten out of ten" series on social media.

© Matt Squire/Disney+ Holliday Grainger plays Rebecca Walsh in The Stolen Girl

One person wrote: "Currently watching #TheStolenGirl 10/10," while another added: "Started watching The Stolen Girl and it's so good omg."

A third fan encouraged others to tune in, penning: "Let me tell you this show doesn't waste any time grabbing your attention and keeping you on the edge of your seat from the start," while another added: "Binge-watched it. A really good drama."

What are the critics saying?

The Stolen Girl has received positive reviews from critics, with both The Guardian and The Telegraph awarding the series three stars, while RadioTimes.com hailed the show as an example of "how thrillers should be done".

The Stolen Girl plot – all to know before watching the show

The series follows parents Elisa and Fred, whose lives spiral into chaos after their daughter mysteriously disappears from what appears to be a normal sleepover with a school friend.

What follows is a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase across Europe as Elisa sets out to discover the shocking truth about her daughter's disappearance.

© Disney + Denise Gough and Jim Sturgess star as parents Elisa and Fred Blix

Holliday Grainger plays Rebecca Walsh, who initially appears to be an ordinary mum at the school gates. However, it quickly becomes clear that there are darker motives at play.

The synopsis continues: "Exactly why did the enigmatic Rebecca Walsh (Holliday Grainger) take her daughter? Was Lucia a random target? What personal price will she have to pay to get her back?

© Disney + Ambika Mod plays journalist Selma Desai

"As Elisa starts to fit the pieces together, chaotically persistent journalist Selma Desai (Ambika Mod) reports live, relentlessly ripping apart her family life at every turn. Slowly, the unsettling truth emerges - Rebecca didn’t want any child; she wanted Lucia – and what started as a textbook abduction is quickly evolving into something much darker."

The star-studded cast of The Stolen Girl

Denise Gough (Andor) and Jim Sturgess (Cloud Atlas) star as desperate parents Elisa and Fred Blix, while Beatrice Campbell plays their daughter, Lucia and Holliday Grainger portrays Rebecca Walsh.

© Matt Squire/Disney+ Bronagh Waugh plays DI Shona Sinclair

Meanwhile, Ambika Mod (One Day) plays journalist Selma Desai, alongside Bronagh Waugh (Unforgotten) as DI Shona Sinclair and Layo-Christina Akinlude (KAOS) as DS Lizzie Walker, the lead investigators looking into Lucia's disappearance.

Rounding out the cast is Michael Workéyè (This is Going to Hurt) as Kaleb Negasi, Selma's exasperated editor, who wishes she would focus on anything other than this case.

WATCH: Are you watching The Stolen Girl?

The Stolen Girl is available to stream on Disney+.