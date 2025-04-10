9 excellent Australian TV shows that have flown under the radar

G'Day! If you feel like you've watched every comedy and drama under the sun and are looking for something new to watch, have you considered checking Down Under?!

Australian TV shows often quietly drop on streaming platforms despite having incredible reviews and a big fanbase. Check out our top recommendations here…

© Joel Pratley Colin from Accounts - BBC iPlayer Finally renewed for season three, this joyous show follows two people who, after an unfortunate meet-cute results in an accidental maiming of a dog, join together to look after their new pet - and find romance along the way. With lots of laughs and the sweetest pooch on television, what's not to love?

© CREDIT LINE:BBC / Roadshow Productions Pty Limited, Stan, Create NSW, Screen Australia / John Platt Bump - BBC iPlayer Young Oly is a grade A student and classic worrier with a slightly dysfunctional family - but when she unexpectedly gives birth to a baby that she never knew she was carrying, everything changes for herself, her friends and her family. A fantastic little comedy drama.

Deadloch - Prime Video A satire on crime dramas, the story follows two very different detectives who form an unlikely friendship while trying to work out who is murdering all of the local bad men of the town. Despite being a satire, you truly get invested in the culprit behind the murders - while laughing a lot along the way!

© Nigel Wright The Traitors Australia - BBC iPlayer If you binge-watched the UK version, then you're in for a treat as the Aussie version - all two seasons - is waiting for you on iPlayer. Both series are as gripping as the other, but season two is something of a masterclass from one of the Traitors. Take notes, Linda and Minah!

© Princess/Kobal/Shutterstock Summer Heights High - Netflix A mockumentary comedy by Chris Lilley, who plays three eccentric characters in a high school and perhaps captures the essence of a mean, posh high school girl better than actual mean, posh high school girls. With iconic, highly quotable moments and a musical episode you won't be able to get out of your head, this is a must-watch for comedy lovers.

Black Snow - Prime Video This crime drama follows Detective James Cormack, who is placed in charge of the cold case murder of a teenage girl 25 years ago who was part of the South Sea Islander community, while season two takes on another cold case as he investigates another missing girl, Zoe Jacobs, while also searching for his younger brother who went missing decades before. If you love ITV's Unforgotten, this is the one for you.

© Ben King/FX/Everett/Shutterstock Mr Inbetween - Disney+ This tension-filled hit follows Ray, a hitman for hire who also keeps up a complex family life with a daughter, Brittany, his girlfriend Ally and his ex-wife Jacinta, also while caring for his ill brother, Bruce. However, the violence of his secret life starts to take its toll on his family and relationships. With three seasons, there is plenty to enjoy from this clever series.

Wentworth - Prime Video This acclaimed drama is set in a women's prison and follows Bea Smith, who goes to prison after being charged with the attempted murder of her husband. Trapped in limbo and separated from her daughter, Bea must learn the rules of prison life - and fast.