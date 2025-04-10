TV viewers are binge-watching 'phenomenal' true story drama series

TV fans are loving Disney+'s new dramedy, Dying for Sex, with many binge-watching the "phenomenal" eight-episode series.

Inspired by a true story, the series stars Michelle Williams as Molly Kochan, who decides to explore her sexual desires after receiving a diagnosis of Stage IV metastatic breast cancer.

Jenny Slate also stars in the drama as Molly's best friend Nikki, alongside Jay Duplass as Molly's husband, Steve. Rob Delaney, Kelvin Yu, David Rasche, Esco Jouléy and Sissy Spacek round out the main cast.

WATCH: Michelle Williams stars in Dying for Sex

What has the viewer response been?

The series has gone down a storm with both critics and viewers alike, with The Guardian calling the show "revolutionary TV" whilst The Independent gave it four out of five stars.

Viewers have been full of praise for the series, with one person writing on social media: "No one is talking about this brilliant series! It's touching & bold, adventurous & heart-wrenching - loved every minute, really stays with you. Incredibly well done, Emmys en route," while another added: "#dyingforsex is so moving and meaningful. I highly recommend it."

© Sarah Shatz/FX Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate star in Dying for Sex

A third viewer binge-watched all eight episodes and took to social media with their review. "Binged #DyingforSex on #Hulu what a wonderful, funny, heartwarming, and heartbreaking show," they penned, adding: "Makes you think and take a step back to enjoy the present and your life. I also love the way they treat the end of a life with dignity and respect. Highly recommend."

© Sarah Shatz/FX Fans have praised the moving series

Other viewers also commented on the impressive performances from the show's two leads. One person wrote: "Finished #DyingForSex and wow wow WOW what an incredible show. Career-best performances from Jenny Slate and Michelle Williams....had me laughing my ass off and then bawling my eyes out," while another added: "Michelle Williams (as always) is phenomenal in #DyingForSex but Jenny Slate!!! WOW!!! Give her all the awards."

What is Dying for Sex about?

The series follows Molly Kochan, who has a sexual awakening after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She decides to leave her husband, Steve, and explore the full breadth and complexity of her sexual desires for the first time in her life.

© Sarah Shatz/FX Jay Duplass plays Molly's husband, Steve

The synopsis continues: "Gird yourself, Molly has a lot to accomplish in the little time she has left. There’s no time for pearl clutching or passing judgement, Molly has no interest in what you think about her proverbial bucket list (btw, this phrase will always provoke an eye roll). She gains the courage to embark on this adventure from her ride-or-die Nikki (Jenny Slate), a woman whose love and devotion will compel you to pick up the phone and call that friend already!"

The true story behind Dying for Sex

The series is based on the true story of Molly Kochan, who was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer when she was 42. She left her husband and decided to embrace her sexual desires, documenting her adventures in a blog, memoir and podcast, which was produced by her best friend, Nikki Boyer.

© Sarah Shatz/FX The show follows a woman's sexual awakening after being diagnosed with stage four breast cancer

Molly passed away in 2019 at the age of 45.

Dying for Sex is available to stream on Disney+.