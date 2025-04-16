Skip to main contentSkip to footer
'High Potential' fashion: 7 Morgan outfits I need in my closet right now
Kaitlin Olson plays morgan on high potential - we shop her outfits© Disney

'High Potential' fashion: 7 Morgan outfits I need in my closet right now, including that dress

My top fashion picks from Morgan's closet on 'High Potential'... 

Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
If you're a fan of High Potential, you'll likely be a little bit obsessed with the show's main star, Morgan. Yes, her mind is impressive, yes, her crime fighting ways are note worthy, but it's her fashion and beauty looks that are wowing me the most. Imagine fighting crime in a mini skirt and knee-high boots? The girl's got skills. 

Morgan Gillory is played by Kaitlin Olson, and in the show she's a single mom with three kids, and she also happens to have a brilliant mind. No spoilers here, but she partners with a seasoned detective to solve crimes and while doing so, she serves up some major outfit inspo. 

This photo has everything you need for recreating the ultimate Morgan ensemble© Disney
This photo has everything you need for recreating the ultimate Morgan ensemble

Her wardrobe is like no other in the land of telly and she's styled by the one and only Sandra Burns, who has worked on Bodkin, Pivoting, and Last Man on Earth. 

We're talking animal print, mini skirt, pink feathers, wacky eyeliner (true story, she wears a different color eye liner with each outfit), slogan tees and lots of them. I enjoy watching this show as much for the fashion and beauty as I do the show's ending (they always catch the baddie - think CSI-style). 

I've decided to delve into Morgan's closet, it's too good not to copy. Sure, you might not wear the outfits exactly the same but I know I'm after a slogan shirt now because Morgan wears one in nearly every episode. The jury's still out whether I need a pair of over the knee boots, but we'll see. 

Morgan's outfits on 'High Potential' - my top picks

Morgan pink dress on High Potential wearing starfish earrings - played by Kaitlin Olson© Disney

Morgan's fabulous pink gown for the gala

I have to start with this long pink dress as it's living rent-free in my mind ever since I watched this episode. Now, this wasn't just any day in the office, Morgan wore this Kai strapless gown by the Population (available on Nordstrom) to the office ball (sure!) and it's not as expensive as you might think. 

I've tried to find a cheaper lookalike with this Lulu's magenta dress for less than $100. Or if you're in the UK, I love this hot pink ASOS dress.

Morgan accessorized with the most amazing starfish earrings by Oscar de la Renta. If you're looking for the look for less, I've found these amazing earrings from Eye Candy LA on Saks for just $28 - and they've got 50% off.

If you're in the UK, I adore this pair from New Look.  

I love that she also added a bling clutch bag to the outfit as well, and of course her nails were bright pink to match the thigh-split dress. So Morgan. 

Morgan lilac leather jacket on High Potential with a heart belt© Disney

Morgan's lilac leather blazer look

Morgan's Visko purple crinkle leather blazer by Zadig & Voltaire has had a couple of outings during the series so it must be one of her favourites. 

Saks has it online in a bright blue shade (also very Morgan!) but if it's the purple/lilac hue you're after, this Walter 'Kira' oversized leather blazer will be so perfect, and it's on sale.

If you're in the UK, I'm so into this Free People blazer that's purple with tassels - so it's not entirely the same as Morgan's, but it totally captures her spirit, no? 

In this picture, I'm obsessed with the heart belt she's wearing... I've tracked it down and it turns out it's from Streets Ahead and it's $298. If you're looking for a cheaper option, how about this PacSun one for $20

Morgan red t-shirt on High Potential© Disney

Morgan's red slogan T-shirt - need it

Morgan's collection of slogan tees is enviable. I now need to add to my collection, I love them all but this red one is so cool. The MOTHER Boxy Goodie Goodie T-shirt is printed with a 'Playing With Fire' graphic and costs $130. Sadly, it's sold out but the new one for 2025 is so cool - and it's on sale

Morgan pink suede jacket with feathers© Disney

Morgan's pink suede cropped jacket

This outfit is so Morgan, don't you think? I really want her cropped suede jacket with its feathery trim around the collar and cuffs. So fun. So her. It turns out this is from Nasty Gal but sadly it's all sold out. 

I've searched high and low for a lookalike but the best I can find is this one from Topshop via the ASOS website. It's lacking in shearling but the pink suede vibes are there. 

Morgan striped sweater and jean shorts© Disney

Morgan's ombre knit and jean shorts

Morgan's 27 miles ombre pullover has sold out since the show aired, but I have found this super fun - and very Morgan - pullover on Boden USA. This would look great worn with jean shorts, as inspired by Morgan in the show. 

The crossbody bag Morgan is wearing crossbody in this episode is the Claire V. Petit Moyen Messenger Bag, $385.

Morgan double denim on high potential© Disney

Morgan's double denim showstopper fit

Morgan's 70s-inspired patchwork skirt is from Frame and it's pretty much sold out everywhere, but I've found it on the Outnet for a fraction of the price. Winning. 

The double denim moment is complete with the help of Morgan's L'Agence denim crop jacket which is in stock on Nordstrom Rack with 59% off

Morgan tiger print tshirt© Disney

Morgan's pink metallic skirt and green tee combo

This outfit is borderline iconic for Morgan - it clashes in the best possible way. Her outfit has totally sold out, sadly, but I have found this Endless Rose pink skirt that's spot on, and super affordable. 

The tee lookalike was a bit tricky to find, sorry, but I do love this pale blue version, and it's almost identical

