Katherine Kelly Lang commands attention in sparkly dress with thigh-high slit 

Katherine Kelly Lang's latest photos on social media have got fans talking - and for good reason!

The Bold & the Beautiful star, 63, shared a series of stunning pictures of herself getting dressed up for a night out, looking fabulous in a sparkly dress featuring a thigh-high slit. The stand-out design was teamed with gold heels and a chunky metallic belt. Makeup wise, she opted for a smokey eye and bold red lip. A third picture showed her wearing a green version of the dress, while sitting in front of her walk-in closet.

Fans were quick to compliment her appearance in the comments section, with one writing: "Wow you look so amazing!" while another wrote: "You look so elegant." A third added: "So classy and so elegant it’s on you radiate your beauty."

Katherine plays Brooke Logan in the CBS soap opera, and is one of the only two actors who has been on it throughout the series. She took on the role back in 1987, and in March, celebrated 38 years of the show.

She posted several photos of the cast together on social media, leading with a picture of herself with John McCook - who has also been on the show since it started - playing Eric Forrester.

In the caption, she wrote: "38 years of The Bold and the Beautiful! "What an incredible journey it has been! I’m beyond grateful to have been part of this show since the very beginning. 38 years of storytelling, love, drama, and unforgettable moments. The fact that B&B has reached audiences all around the world and continues to connect with so many of you is truly amazing.

"Thank you for your love and support through the years, you are what makes this journey so meaningful! Here’s to many more years of B&B magic! And of course… more romance, drama, and surprises."

In a recent interview with Woman's World, Katherine joined John for a joint interview about their decade-spanning career in the iconic soap. Katherine admitted that she was hesitant to join The Bold & the Beautiful at the start, because she was only 25 and was asked to sign a four-year contract.

She said: "I was only 25, so signing on for four years, that was the scary part. But it was a no-brainer to say, 'Yes,' to the opportunity to do a half-hour soap opera in Los Angeles with the Bells and all these wonderful people. And it was also such a great part."

She admitted she was nervous during the audition, but had no reason to be, since John recalled how good she was. After getting the part and working on the show for four years, Katherine soon realized that it was no time at all, and that she was happy to stay on - for many more years!

She said: "And of course, four years came and went so fast and I re-signed, because I was starting a family. It was perfect, because I was able to have my kids, be pregnant, and bring them to work—and still do the job that I loved doing. But nobody knew it was going to be going on this long!"

Away from work, Katherine loves nothing more than spending time with her family. She's a mom-of-three, and shares sons Jeremy - born in 1990 - and Julian - born in 1992 - with her ex-husband Skott Snider. She also has a daughter, Zoe, who was born in 1997, who she shares with her ex-husband Alex D-Andrea.