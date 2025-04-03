ABC News star welcomes baby after contractions began live on air

ABC News correspondent Elizabeth Schulze is now a mom of two after welcoming her second baby.

The proud mom and her CBS News producer husband, Michael Kaplan, have added a baby girl to their family after Elizabeth gave birth to daughter Caroline Adele on March 20. The couple also shares three-year-old son Henry Wayne.

"There really isn't any way to describe looking into her eyes for the first time. The first feeling I had was enormous relief that she was here, and she was beautiful, and she was healthy," Elizabeth told People.

© Instagram Elizabeth and Michael are now parents to daughter Caroline Adele

The new mom revealed that Caroline was born in Washington, D.C. between 9 and 10 pm., measuring 19 inches long and weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.

"People say you can't really describe how you feel and it's true – I was just overcome with the joy and pride at having my own daughter look back at me," she continued.

"She gave my husband and I what looked like a small smile within the first couple of hours after her birth, and our hearts just melted knowing that we brought this life into the world."

Caroline's arrival wasn't without drama. Just a few weeks before her birth, Elizabeth experienced her first contraction live on the air.

© Instagram Elizabeth had her first contraction live on air

"We had a scare earlier than expected with her – I had my first contraction live on the air at 36 weeks, while I was reporting on the jobs numbers for ABC News Live like I do every first Friday of the month," she explained.

"She wasn't due for four weeks, but I realized in that moment that we really needed to get our bags packed to have this baby any day now and that we hadn't figured out a middle name yet!"

© Instagram Elizabeth is a correspondent for ABC News

While it turned out to be a false alarm, Elizabeth experienced intermittent contractions until her daughter was born.

"I went down to the newsroom as soon as I got off the air and announced to the DC Bureau that I was having contractions and I needed to leave immediately," she explains. "It turned out to be a false alarm, but I ended up having these contractions on and off until she was born."

To add to her worry, Elizabeth developed cholestasis, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, reduces or stops bile flow in the liver, causing a build-up that results in bile acids entering the bloodstream.

© Instagram Elizabeth and her husband, Michael Kaplan, are now parents to two kids

"We were pretty on edge in the final days of being pregnant because of the potential risks involved to the baby," Elizabeth confessed.

"I'd already been having contractions for a couple of weeks, and she was measuring pretty big, almost like she was ready to come into the world a bit early – so the doctors wanted us to induce at 38 weeks. It was a huge relief when she was healthy, and she was okay."

As for the big decision on what to name their daughter, Elizabeth wanted to honor her late grandfather following his death last summer.

© Instagram Elizabeth and Michael also share son Henry

"We wanted an 'A' middle name to honor my dad's father, Arthur… we really didn't figure it out until we were heading to the hospital, and the name Adele just popped into my head," she said.

Explaining the reason behind their daughter's first name, Elizabeth said: "My husband and I both like the traditional names that translate across languages and withstand the test of time.

"As we were brainstorming, Caroline felt like one of those names – it's just so classic. We were sold on Caroline Kaplan."