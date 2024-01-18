Jenna Dewan addresses fate of The Rookie and Bailey Nune character following pregnancy announcement

Jenna Dewan is trying to take everything about her pregnancy day by day, and same goes for her role on The Rookie.

The Step Up actress, 43, announced she was expecting her third child – her second with fiancé Steve Kazee – this week.

In a cover story for Romper sharing the happy news, the soon-to-be mom-of-three addressed where things stand with her character, Bailey Nune, what it's really been like to work while pregnant, and just how soon she might be going back to set after giving birth.

When Jenna gave birth to her first child, daughter Everly, ten – who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum – she was in London while her then-husband was filming a movie, and instead of the water birth she had planned, she gave birth via c-section.

She went back to work only six weeks later, flying back and forth from Vancouver, and now says: "That was hard on me. It was hard to be thrown into call times and still be in the throes of postpartum. It was also my first baby."

On the other hand, with her son Callum, three, it was the opposite: he was born in March 2020, the month the world virtually shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now for her third, which she says is her last, she's not sure what her schedule will look like. She reveals she has been filming season six of The Rookie while pregnant, and describes it as "exhausting," but her post-labor work schedule – and the fate of Bailey Nune – is still up in the air, depending on whether the ABC police procedural is renewed for a seventh season.

Regardless, Jenna has nothing but praise for her very stable and comfortable working conditions on The Rookie, which boasts 22 episodes per season.

Jenna stars on The Rookie opposite Nathan Fillion

"It's a well-oiled machine," she says, and while tiring, she continues: "But [it's] also amazing. It helps balance my mind. And The Rookie is truly the most dreamy, incredible job."

The actress and her fiancé have been engaged since 2019

She went on: "Everyone is so lovely. It’s really fun, and it's easy, and it flows, and so I think that's a big part of why it’s easy for me to work pregnant. I've been on other sets that are obviously a lot more difficult. So I love it. You're tired, but when is a mom not tired?"

"I'm not sure the body necessarily gets right back into action the way it did years ago," she does note, but adds: "I'll report back, but I do think there's a bit of ignorance, this dancer in me that just says 'OK, well, you just get it done.' I've recovered great every time, but I'm open to whatever happens."

