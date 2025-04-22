Netflix's hit TV show to end with 'finale' movie

Netflix's hit romance drama Heartstopper will end with a feature film finale. The popular series, which stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke, will return with a final film, which follows the release of its third season in 2024.

The hotly anticipated final instalment will conclude the story of Nick, Charlie and their friends in line with Alice Oseman's sixth and final graphic novel of her coming-of-age romance series. Filming will commence this summer.

Creator and writer Alice said in a statement: "I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story. I'm so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion."

The news follows the creative team's great efforts to get the show renewed.

Back in February, Alice revealed that she had been "working very hard" to get Netflix to green-light a renewal.

"I'm working very hard behind the scenes to get us a renewal for Heartstopper… there are so many people behind the scenes who are working really hard to make it happen," she said at a Waterstones Children's Book Festival panel. "We're feeling optimistic, we're feeling hopeful."

What to expect from the Heartstopper film

The film picks up after the season three finale, which saw Nick, Charlie and many of their friends continue to reach new levels of their relationships.

According to Tudum, the movie explores how inevitable milestones affect the characters and asks if first loves really can last forever.

The official synopsis reads: "Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them.

"Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?"

Who stars in the Heartstopper film?

Kit Connor and Joe Locke will reprise their roles as teen lovers Nick and Charlie, while also serving as executive producers alongside Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Alice Oseman and Euros Lyn.

Meanwhile, Wash Westmoreland (Still Alice, Colette) has joined as director.

Further cast announcements have yet to be confirmed.

Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix.