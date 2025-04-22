Netflix viewers are binge-watching 'addictive' and 'edge of your seat' new crime thriller

Netflix's latest crime thriller has had viewers glued to their screens over the last week. The six-part Swedish series, titled The Glass Dome, has been praised as "one of the best shows" of the year, with viewers left on the edge of their seats.

The drama follows a criminologist named Lejla Ness (Léonie Vincent), who returns to her small hometown and becomes wrapped up in the investigation of a missing girl, a case which has haunting similarities to her own childhood abduction.

Viewers were full of praise for the show on social media, with one person writing: "Anyone looking for an addictive Swedish crime series, I recommend #TheGlassDome on Netflix," while another added: "Finished #TheGlassDome and it's one of the best shows I've watched this year. Suspense in almost every scene that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Very well done."

A third viewer penned: "Scandi Noir at its finest. The Glass Dome on #Netflix is a binge-watch," while another called for more seasons, adding: "#TheGlassDome needs multiple seasons."

Others commented on the "unforgettable" plot twist, with one person writing: "A heavy, dark story but that twist? Unforgettable."

What is The Glass Dome about?

The series is penned by Swedish screenwriter and author Camilla Läckberg, who's best known for her Fjällbacka crime novel series.

It follows criminologist Lejla Ness, who returns to her Swedish hometown in the wake of her adoptive mother's death. She's soon thrown into a dark mystery involving the disappearance of her friend's young daughter, Alicia.

The synopsis continues: "The news hits too close to home for Lejla, who was abducted as a child and still lives with the scars. Determined to find the missing girl at all costs, Lejla battles with her trauma as she veers ever closer to the truth about Alicia's kidnapping — and her own."

Who stars in The Glass Dome?

Léonie Vincent (Bäckström) leads the cast as Lejla Ness, alongside Johan Hedenberg (The Sandhamn Murders) as Valter Ness, Lejla's adoptive father.

Meanwhile, Johan Rheborg (Carmen Curlers) plays police officer Tomas Ness, Valter's younger brother, alongside Minoo Andacheh as Alicia, Farzad Farzaneh as Alicia's father, Said, and Gina-Lee Fahlén Ronander (Sthlm Requiem) as Louise, Alicia's mother.

Rounding out the cast are Ia Langhammer (Det som göms i snö) as Jorun, the sheriff's deputy, and Seraphine Krystek (Deliver Me) as Young Lejla.

The Glass Dome is available to stream on Netflix.