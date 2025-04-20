Tom Hardy stuns fans with shocking transformation in new Netflix crime thriller

Tom Hardy’s physical transformation in the gangster biopic Capone, which is now on Netflix, has stunned viewers, with many describing his performance as one of the most haunting of his career.

The 46-year-old actor, known for roles in Venom, Legend, and Peaky Blinders, takes on the role of Al Capone in Capone, a film that explores the infamous mobster’s final year alive.

WATCH: Capone's Official Trailer

A different kind of gangster film

© Instagram Tom Hardy's shocking transformation as Capone

Capone isn’t a typical mob thriller. Instead of focusing on Capone’s criminal empire or rise to power, it shows the aftermath. The film opens in 1945, as Capone is released from prison on health grounds and moves to a Florida estate with his wife, Mae.

Capone is suffering from severe dementia and neurosyphilis. The film follows his mental and physical decline, as he experiences hallucinations and struggles to differentiate reality from imagination.

The performance required Hardy to fully immerse himself in the role. He spends much of the film barely speaking, relying instead on body language and facial expressions to portray Capone’s confusion and paranoia.

Mixed reviews – but Hardy stands out

© Netflix Tom Hardy shines in Capone

Directed by Josh Trank, the film received mixed reviews upon release. Critics questioned its pacing and tone, but most agreed that Hardy’s performance was the standout element.

Empire magazine wrote: “It’s unhinged, and lacks subtlety, but has imagination. Hardy disappears into the role in a way few actors can.”

The New York Times was less generous, describing the film as “campy” and “dull”, while still noting Hardy’s commitment to the character.

Some viewers were confused by the film’s structure and surreal sequences, but many took to social media to praise Hardy.

One fan posted: “Hardy is barely recognisable. You can see every ounce of pain and fear in his eyes. It’s disturbing and brilliant.”

Another added: “It’s not your usual gangster film, but Hardy’s performance is mesmerising. He gave everything to this role.”

A challenging watch – and a deliberate one

© Netflix Tom Hardy as Al Capone in Capone on Netflix

Capone focuses heavily on the realities of illness and mortality. Unlike most gangster films, there’s little action. The film aims to humanise a figure often mythologised in pop culture.

Some viewers admitted the story was hard to watch but appreciated the emotional depth. One review on Rotten Tomatoes read: “There’s a reason no one has made a film about this part of Capone’s life. It’s grim. But Hardy makes it worth watching.”

Another viewer shared: “It was surprisingly moving. You see the fragility behind the violence.”

Hardy’s commitment to transformation

© Netflix Tom Hardy's transformation into Al Capone is legendary

This isn’t the first time Hardy has undergone a physical transformation for a role. He famously bulked up for Bronson, wore a face mask for most of The Dark Knight Rises, and played both Kray twins in Legend.

But in Capone, it’s not just a physical change. Hardy’s slurred speech, hunched posture and haunted expression show a very different side to the actor.

Some fans even argued that he deserved awards recognition. One wrote: “Tom Hardy deserved a BAFTA or Oscar for this. It’s not flashy, but it’s one of his best performances.”

The film is now available to stream on Netflix and can be rented or purchased on Apple TV and Prime Video.