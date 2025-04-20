Netflix’s 'twisted' crime thriller about a murderous mum hailed '10/10' by fans

Netflix viewers are raving about The Gardener, a Spanish-language crime thriller that has taken the streamer’s global top 10 by storm. The six-part series follows a manipulative mother and her emotionally detached son as they get drawn into a brutal world of hired killings and moral chaos.

With over seven million views in its first week, The Gardener is quickly becoming one of the platform’s biggest international hits of the spring.

WATCH: The Gardener Official Trailer

What is The Gardener about?

© Netflix The Gardeners is very popular with Netflix subscribers

At the centre of the drama is Elmer, played by Élite star Álvaro Rico. On the surface, he works as a gardener in a sleepy town. In reality, he’s a hitman, taking out targets for his domineering mother, La China, played by La Casa de las Flores actress Cecilia Suárez.

La China doesn’t just condone his violence – she directs it. The pair run a garden centre as a front for their operations, with the murders as tightly controlled as any pruning schedule.

But things start to unravel when Elmer is ordered to kill a troubled young woman named Violeta (Catalina Sopelana). Instead of carrying out the plan, he hesitates. Then he falls for her.

The story quickly spirals from calculated hits to emotional fallout, as Elmer struggles to separate what he’s been taught from what he’s starting to feel.

Fans are calling it ‘the new Dexter’

© Sky Could this show be the next Dexter?

Early viewer reactions have compared the series to Dexter, but with a darker twist. While Dexter Morgan was guided by a “code”, Elmer is steered by a parent with no moral compass.

One fan wrote on X: “#TheGardener is like a twisted Spanish Dexter — but with a manipulative mum instead of a moral dad. [The mum] La China doesn’t manage Elmer’s darkness, she nurtures it.”

Another added: “It’s got that slow-burn psychological tension you get in the best European thrillers. Add in the music and the lighting – it’s a full vibe.”

Critics have praised the performances, particularly Cecilia’s portrayal of La China. Her ability to shift between maternal warmth and chilling control adds depth to what could have been a typical villain role.

The show's cinematography and soundtrack have also drawn attention. One user posted: “#TheGardener is a twisty Spanish thriller in six addictive episodes, with a killer soundtrack that amps up the suspense. Buckle up!”

A new direction for international thrillers?

© Netflix Are you watching The Gardener?

Spain has been producing high-quality drama for years, with series like Money Heist and Élite gaining global followings. The Gardener continues that trend, but leans into a grittier, more psychological tone.

It’s being hailed as one of Netflix’s best foreign-language thrillers since The Snow Girl and Who Killed Sara?, and could signal a shift in popularity from Nordic noir to Spanish crime.

With The Åre Murders recently pulling in crime fans from across Europe, there’s clearly a strong appetite for dark, character-driven storytelling. The Gardener capitalises on that and offers something different – a thriller that mixes cold murder with dysfunctional family drama.

Will there be a second season?

© Netflix The Gardener could get a second season

At the time of writing, Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether The Gardener will return for another series. The story wraps up with a tense final episode that leaves room for more.

Given its early success and growing social media buzz, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the series renewed.

Until then, viewers are continuing to praise the drama. One fan summed it up: “Everybody stop what you’re doing and go watch The Gardener on Netflix – 10/10!”

The Gardener is now streaming on Netflix.