Alistair Appleton's forgotten guest-star appearance in hit BBC drama – watch

Alistair Appleton is a familiar face on our screens thanks to his presenting roles on Escape to the Country, its celebrity version, and Cash in the Attic. But did you know he once guest-starred in a hugely popular BBC drama?

Back in 2006, Alistair appeared in an episode of Doctor Who, during David Tennant's tenure as the Tenth Doctor.

© BBC Alistair Appleton guest-starred on Doctor Who in 2006

The 55-year-old, who is also a psychotherapist and meditation teacher, played himself in the episode and featured briefly as the host of the fictional current affairs show, Ghostwatch. In the brief scene, Alistair reported on a paranormal phenomenon in which ghosts began appearing on the streets of London and around the world.

As Alistair shared reports of the ghosts starting to communicate, the Doctor, his sidekick Rose Tyler (Billie Piper), and her mum Jackie (Camille Coduri) watched in horror as they flicked through the TV channels. Chat show host Trisha Goddard and Most Haunted presenter Derek Acorah also made a cameo.