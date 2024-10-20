Inside Escape to the Country star Alistair Appleton's stunning seaside home

Alistair Appleton escaped to the coast in 2013, after moving to East Sussex. The presenter, who is married to professional potter and yoga teacher, Daniel Martin, resides with his husband in a 1930s French sea captain's cottage in Newhaven. Together, they share a dog named Ben, and a cat named Joni.

Alistair, 54, has spoken candidly about his mental health in interviews and across social media. According to his official website, the TV star ditched the hustle and bustle of London in 2013, heading to Newhaven a year after he realised he was experiencing anxiety.

As an accredited psychotherapist and meditation teacher, Alistair has been working with his husband to run courses, and classes via his organisation, Mindspring. The Escape to the Country star established the company in 2005 and often holds meditation retreats at his stunning home.

Boasting a spacious deck with views of the English coastline, Alistair has held meditation sessions with clients out there, and he also makes an effort to step outside as part of his own mindfulness practice.

When Alistair posts videos for Mindspring on Instagram, he primarily films inside, using a wood-panelled room painted in a bright peach shade. Having trained in the Buddhist tradition with various masters, the 54-year-old has filled his home with Buddhist prints, paintings and ornaments, too.

As an established potter, Alistair's husband Daniel has stocked their seaside home with plenty of original designs. Back in 2022, the broadcaster celebrated one of Daniel's latest creations. "Finally! The Alistair Mug has arrived. And I love it (and him) very much," he penned in the caption.

Daniel, who appears to have a pottery workshop at their home, is "inspired by our chalky landscape and almost relentlessly blue skies," according to The Pottery Pilgrim website.

Alistair couldn't be more supportive of his husband and posted a sweet tribute to him in June 2023. "So proud of my beautiful husband.@thepilgrimpotter," he began.

"This weekend is his first pottery fair. At the prestigious @townergallery no less. this weekend! After a mad rush with lots of explosions and triumphs - he's here!! And it looks stunning."

When Alistair's at home, and on hiatus from filming Escape to the Country, he often heads on scenic country walks, as well as trips to the beach with his dog, Ben. "The evidence that cold-water swimming helps our mental health is strong. Just 90 seconds immersion is all it takes. Though in January, February and March 90 [seconds] feels a long time!" Alistair noted in 2022.