Escape to the Country couple in shock over Jules Hudson's revelation about breathtaking home

Escape to the Country buyers Chloe and Georgia were left in shock during Monday's episode after presenter Jules Hudson made a surprising revelation about a breathtaking Leicestershire home.
The couple were hoping to secure their first home together after meeting online four years ago. With a budget of £550,000, the pair were looking for a character property with a contemporary feel, complete with three to four bedrooms, a home office and a garden for their dog, Betty.
After showing Chloe and Georgia around beautiful homes close to their budget, Jules unveiled this week's "mystery house", a Victorian chapel conversion boasting a home office, three bedrooms and a courtyard garden.
But the surprise came when Jules revealed the property's £475,000 price, which left Chloe and Georgia in amazement.
"No way, I am shocked by that! There is no way," said Chloe, a senior marketing executive.
Her partner Georgia, a paramedic, was equally as stunned. "I am in shock!" she exclaimed.
Sharing her disbelief, Chloe said: "I can't believe this is the cheapest property we've seen!"
Jules explained: "Everybody overestimates the properties they love. You have fallen into that classic trap. But the fact is, you love it!"
When Georgia said the price made the property even more desirable, Chloe agreed, adding: "We would have never expected this to be cheaper than the other properties we've seen. So, yeah, I think it's blown us away really!"
Escape to the Country is a much-loved staple of the BBC's daytime schedule, having been on air for over twenty years.
The property programme, which began in 2002, helps buyers find their dream home in the country.
Jules, who is a popular presenter on the show, has previously spoken of his love of the countryside. The 55-year-old, who lives in Herefordshire, said in the opening of his book, The Escape to the Country Handbook: "Country life may not always be easier and cheaper but in my experience, it could be the most rewarding undertaking any of us might make."
During an interview with The Times, Jules revealed that he found city life in London "very claustrophobic".
"There's an energy about it that I absolutely love, but I need green fields and space," explained the star. "But west Wales was a long way from anywhere. We literally lived at either end of the M4. I was keen for another chapter. I'd done mid-Wales and I wanted to try something else."
Escape to the country airs on weekdays on BBC One at 3pm.