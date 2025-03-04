Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Escape to the Country couple in shock over Jules Hudson's revelation about breathtaking home
Subscribe
Escape to the Country couple in shock over Jules Hudson's revelation about breathtaking home
Man standing in garden with two younger women© BBC

Escape to the Country couple in shock over Jules Hudson's revelation about breathtaking home

Buyers Chloe and Georgia were 'blown away' in Monday's episode

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Escape to the Country buyers Chloe and Georgia were left in shock during Monday's episode after presenter Jules Hudson made a surprising revelation about a breathtaking Leicestershire home. 

The couple were hoping to secure their first home together after meeting online four years ago. With a budget of £550,000, the pair were looking for a character property with a contemporary feel, complete with three to four bedrooms, a home office and a garden for their dog, Betty.

WATCH: Jules Hudson leaves buyers in shock as he shares surprising price

After showing Chloe and Georgia around beautiful homes close to their budget, Jules unveiled this week's "mystery house", a Victorian chapel conversion boasting a home office, three bedrooms and a courtyard garden. 

But the surprise came when Jules revealed the property's £475,000 price, which left Chloe and Georgia in amazement. 

Victorian chapel conversion in Leicestershire© BBC
Jules unveiled this stunning Victorian chapel conversion in Leicestershire

"No way, I am shocked by that! There is no way," said Chloe, a senior marketing executive. 

Her partner Georgia, a paramedic, was equally as stunned. "I am in shock!" she exclaimed. 

Sharing her disbelief, Chloe said: "I can't believe this is the cheapest property we've seen!

Jules explained: "Everybody overestimates the properties they love. You have fallen into that classic trap. But the fact is, you love it!"

Escape to the Country buyers Chloe and Georgia© BBC
Buyers Chloe and Georgia were stunned by the price

When Georgia said the price made the property even more desirable, Chloe agreed, adding: "We would have never expected this to be cheaper than the other properties we've seen. So, yeah, I think it's blown us away really!"

Escape to the Country is a much-loved staple of the BBC's daytime schedule, having been on air for over twenty years. 

Jules Hudson standing outdoors© Instagram
Jules is a presenter on the long-running show

The property programme, which began in 2002, helps buyers find their dream home in the country.

Jules, who is a popular presenter on the show, has previously spoken of his love of the countryside. The 55-year-old, who lives in Herefordshire, said in the opening of his book, The Escape to the Country Handbook: "Country life may not always be easier and cheaper but in my experience, it could be the most rewarding undertaking any of us might make."

I Escaped to the Country star Jules Hudson© Naked West/Fremantle
Jules lives in Herefordshire

During an interview with The Times, Jules revealed that he found city life in London "very claustrophobic".

"There's an energy about it that I absolutely love, but I need green fields and space," explained the star. "But west Wales was a long way from anywhere. We literally lived at either end of the M4. I was keen for another chapter. I'd done mid-Wales and I wanted to try something else."

Escape to the country airs on weekdays on BBC One at 3pm.

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More