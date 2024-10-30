Escape to the Country's Ginny Buckley looks incredible in 90s throwback photo

Ginny Buckley is a firm favourite on the BBC's Escape to the Country – but did you know she's been on our TV screens for over three decades?

The 56-year-old presenter began her broadcasting career back in the 1990s, appearing on Australian TV show C'mon Kids and co-hosting the BBC's children's show, The Wetter The Better, with Ross King upon her return to the UK. Around this time, she also appeared on ITV's Body Check and can be seen rocking a stylish 90s updo and leather jacket in a throwback photo from the show.

© ITV/Shutterstock Ginny pictured on ITV' 'Body Check

Ginny's TV career

Ginny has been in the broadcasting business for decades, having joined BBC local radio in Manchester at the age of 12.

When she turned 18, Ginny moved from Rochdale to Australia, where she began working for commercial radio stations.

© Instagram Ginny spent part of her childhood in Australia

Upon her return to the UK, the journalist became the first female motoring editor of a national UK newspaper, News of the World – a role she held for two years. She later became an anchor for Sky News before appearing on various BBC programmes, such as Crimewatch Roadshow, Watchdog, and of course, Escape to the Country.

In 2020, Ginny founded the award-winning electric car advice site Electrifying.com and has reported on transport and consumer-related issues for ITV's Tonight and Channel 4's Dispatches.

© Instagram Ginny is an automotive journalist and presenter

Earlier this year, Ginny's company enjoyed huge success when it was named EV Publication of the Year at the Newspress Awards. Celebrating the good news on Instagram, the 56-year-old penned: "It's been a wild ride and we've had some mountains to climb! I launched a new publishing company just as the UK went into the first lockdown, we made it through a global pandemic, along with an energy and cost of living crisis… and we're still standing.

"Thanks to everyone past and present who has played a part in building our brand, together those who have supported us along the way - we wouldn’t have won this award without your contribution."

Ginny's home life

Away from the cameras, Ginny lives in Oxfordshire with her son, Zak. While the presenter tends to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, she did mark her son's 15th birthday in August with a sweet post.

Alongside a sweet photo of the pair, Ginny penned: "And just like that my beautiful boy is 15 and taller than me! Wishing you the happiest of birthdays and a year filled with all the good things you deserve - climb that ladder to the stars!

© Instagram Ginny is a proud mum to her teenage son, Zak

"I love you to the moon and back and I'm so proud of you, mum x."