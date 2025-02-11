Escape to the Country star Steve Brown reveals baby joy

Congratulations are in order for Escape to the Country star Steve Brown, who revealed he's about to become a father for the first time.

During Monday's episode of the hit BBC show, the TV presenter revealed that he's expecting his first child. As he drove through the Kent countryside on the way to meet newlywed couple Georgina and Bryan, who were on the hunt for their dream home, Steve told viewers: "Look, I know how lucky I am. Travelling up and down the country, helping people find their dream home on Escape. But there's nothing like helping a couple move to my county of Kent."

© BBC Steve Brown is expecting his first baby

Sharing his happy news, Steve continued: "It does put a little bit more pressure on me to deliver but I've got faith in Kent, and it's a great place to raise a family, too. Well, I hope so, because very soon I'm going to become a father for the first time."

© Pete Dadds Steve keeps his love life out of the spotlight

Steve, who is a former member and captain of the Great Britain wheelchair rugby squad, tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight, so his current relationship status is unknown. He was previously linked to Vicky Balch, who was a victim of the tragic Alton Towers incident in 2015. The pair reportedly dated for a short period after meeting on the set of the 2017 BBC documentary, Without Limits.

In 2020, Steve mentioned but did not name his partner while sharing some of the challenges he faced during the coronavirus lockdown in an interview with Disability Horizons. "I can get in and out of my wheelchair to sit on the sofa and go to bed, but there still are situations that frustrate me," he said.

© BBC Steve is a former member and captain of the Great Britain wheelchair rugby squad

"For instance, during the lockdown, we had work done on the house, such as painting and tidying, and all I wanted to do was join in," he continued. "There's nothing worse than knowing exactly how to do something but not being able to do it. It's caused a lot of frustration for me and my partner."

While he likes to keep his love life under wraps, Steve has previously opened up about his close bond with his brothers. "Me and my brothers are very close," he told Express.co.uk. "I know that everyone has different family set-ups. I'm very happy and lucky with what I've got. I don't take it for granted - my family are all very close."

© Photo: BBC The presenter is close with his brothers

He added: "It won't be the first time they've helped me out. We go as a family to the beach or wherever. They'll grab my chair and pull me across the stones and that sort of thing. And what is great is because we are close and they help me quite a lot, they know where my limitations are."