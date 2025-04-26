Saturday Kitchen viewers 'switch over' to James Martin as they all have the same complaint

Viewers of BBC's Saturday Kitchen have taken to social media to voice their frustrations, with many saying they "switched off" because of the noise levels during the latest episode.

Presenter Matt Tebbutt hosted the popular weekend cooking show on Saturday (April 26), joined by a panel of chefs and stars including Elliott Grover, Seema Pankhania, EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt, and performers Marisha Wallace and Billy Porter. Drinks expert Helen McGinn was also on hand to share beverage tips.

Fans unhappy with "noisy" guests

© BBC Billy Porter on Saturday Kitchen

Minutes into the episode, however, viewers began airing their dissatisfaction online, claiming the guests were far too loud for the morning slot. Many expressed disappointment, saying the high volume and chaotic energy made it difficult to enjoy.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), one viewer wrote: "Time to turn Saturday Kitchen off already." Another agreed, posting: "It’s too much loudness for a Saturday morning."

A third viewer added: "Oh well, what can you expect, another noisy one." Meanwhile, another frustrated fan revealed they had switched to a rival show, writing: "Read all these comments while catching up late. Less than 5 mins in have turned over to James Martin."

One user further commented: "I had to turn #SaturdayKitchen off. I can’t do with all that shouting."

Some viewers loved the lively atmosphere

© BBC Billy Porter swears on Saturday Kitchen

Despite criticism from some quarters, other viewers appreciated the guests' vibrant personalities. One enthusiastic fan wrote: "I love Billy Porter. That is all."

Another praised the performers, adding: "Loving Marisha Wallace and Billy Porter on #SaturdayKitchen this morning. Their show at the Kit Kat Club is phenomenally brilliant."

Matt Tebbutt issues apology on air

Aside from noise complaints, presenter Matt Tebbutt had to issue an apology after Billy Porter accidentally used inappropriate language during the broadcast.

While discussing British cuisine, Billy recounted a previous conversation with a friend and unintentionally used the word "sh**e." Matt quickly intervened, stating: "Apologies if anyone heard a naughty word there. We apologise for that."

The challenge of live television

© BBC Matt Tebbutt had to apologise for Billy Porter's swear word

Live television, especially morning programmes like Saturday Kitchen, often face scrutiny from viewers regarding content and presentation style. Balancing engaging entertainment with a relaxed atmosphere suitable for weekend mornings can be challenging.

Experts suggest that shows like Saturday Kitchen must carefully select their guests and manage conversations to ensure a pleasant viewing experience, especially in early timeslots. High energy and loud conversation can sometimes alienate audiences looking for a gentler start to their day.

Saturday Kitchen continues to be popular

© BBC Billy Porter caused a bit of a stir on Saturday Kitchen

Despite the mixed reactions to this episode, Saturday Kitchen remains a staple weekend favourite for many BBC viewers. Hosted by Matt Tebbutt since 2017, the show consistently draws in large audiences with its combination of cooking, celebrity guests, and expert culinary advice.

Regular viewers appreciate the spontaneous nature of the live format, even if it occasionally leads to moments of unpredictability or controversy.

Fans will be hoping that future episodes find the right balance between lively entertainment and calm viewing. The show's producers are likely mindful of social media feedback, aiming to maintain viewer satisfaction and enjoyment.

Saturday Kitchen airs every Saturday at 10am on BBC One.