The Piano viewers all saying same thing after latest episode

The new season of Channel 4's hit reality show The Piano is well and truly underway – and the latest episode sparked a reaction from viewers on social media.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the heartwarming series follows the search for the UK's best amateur pianists, with musicians Mika and Jon Batiste secretly watching and assessing the performers playing in train stations up and down the country.

The latest episode was filmed during the hottest day of the year in Sheffield, where Claudia, Mika and Jon encountered some talented musicians, including a professional footballer with amazing piano-playing skills and a former accordion player who rediscovered the piano in recent years.

It's safe to say viewers were impressed by the level of talent showcased in the episode, singling out 18-year-old contestant Zak, who performed a classical medley featuring Beethoven and Chopin.

© Channel 4 Viewers were impressed by 18-year-old player, Zak

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Wowsers. This week's episode of #ThePiano. So much talent. I want to adopt Pearl please as my honorary Nanna. Charlie gave me a whole new appreciation for atonal music. And Zak. Just pure brilliance. Thank you @Channel4," while another agreed, adding: "Well, well, Sheffield! What a proper dynamic variety of musicians we saw tonight on @ThePianoUK. I think we were ready for Zak to take his place though. What a fantastic young man he is."

A third fan hailed the instalment as one of the show's best episodes, penning: "Watch back one of the best ever episodes on @Channel4 streaming #ThePiano."

© Channel 4 Jon Batiste joined the show for season three

Despite the tough competition, Zak was chosen for the final concert and viewers agreed with the judges' decision.

One person wrote: "Well done Zak - he really was the stand out pianist of the evening!" while another added: "UTTERLY BRILLIANT. Zak has an incredible career ahead of him! What a talented young player! Joyous!"

© Channel 4 Lang Lang appeared in seasons one and two alongside Mika and Claudia

A third fan agreed, writing: "The Piano just keeps getting better! And you know it's good when Jon has to do an interpretive dance to the piano playing! So pleased Zak was chosen for the final concert, true Yorkshire grit right there through the medium of music!"

Why isn't Lang Lang in series three of The Piano?

Last year, it was announced that Lang Lang would not feature in season three due to a clash between the filming schedule and the musician's international concert commitments.

In a statement, Lang Lang penned: "Being a mentor on The Piano and spending time with the talented pianists has been a true joy. The level of talent I have witnessed has been phenomenal, and it has been a privilege to see the love for playing the piano across the UK."

© Channel 4 Lang Lang was unable to film the show due to international concert commitments

He added that he would miss Claudia and Mika "terribly".

Instead, Mika is joined by award-winning musician and composer Jon Batiste, who has worked with the likes of Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Lana Del Rey Prince, Lenny Kravitz, and Ed Sheeran.

The Piano is available to stream on Channel 4.