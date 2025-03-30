Kevin McCloud breaks silence on Grand Designs axe rumours – reveals show's fate

Kevin McCloud has addressed rumours about the future of Grand Designs, admitting he initially feared the show wouldn't last beyond its first series.

The presenter, 64, who has fronted the popular Channel 4 property programme since it first aired in 1999, opened up about its uncertain beginnings. In an interview with Express.co.uk, Kevin explained that when Grand Designs began filming in 1997, he was unsure whether the concept would resonate with viewers.

Kevin confessed: "I didn't know what I was doing then. I don't think any of us did. We were lucky to get the commission, really lucky, because no one knew if it would work as an hour-long programme."

He added candidly: "I thought at the end of series one, 'well, if they commission another one, do you think we will have a project or have we covered everything?'"

Despite early uncertainties, Grand Designs has gone from strength to strength, becoming one of Channel 4’s flagship shows. The series, which explores ambitious and unusual property transformations across the UK, continues to attract millions of dedicated viewers.

Why Grand Designs remains popular

Kevin McCloud was blown away by the beautiful house on Grand Designs

Reflecting on the longevity of the show, Kevin said it had "built its audience slowly", noting that each new series continued to offer something fresh and exciting.

He continued: "Series two came and we kept finding new projects that we'd never seen anything like before. I couldn't be more proud."e

Addressing ongoing rumours of the show's possible cancellation, Kevin firmly reassured fans: "There was a time when I thought, 'is this still relevant, shall we carry on?' And the answer is absolutely."

From an expert’s perspective, part of Grand Designs' lasting appeal lies in its human-centred storytelling. While property and architecture are at the heart of each episode, it's often the personal journeys of homeowners that captivate audiences.

Kevin explained: "The thing about this programme is that it is about building and architecture, but really it is about people. Their relationships, how they express themselves, and how they show their love for each other and the world through buildings."

What's next for Grand Designs?

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Kevin McCloud on 'This Morning' in 2024

Fans of Grand Designs can breathe a sigh of relief as Kevin confirmed that Channel 4 plans two series this year, airing in spring and autumn.

He said filming for this year has been "really pleasant" and teased some special episodes, including emotional revisits to previous projects.

Kevin shared: "It's a really strong series, and we have a couple of revisits. The thing about revisits is, after doing them for decades, there has got to be a really strong reason to go back."

Highlighting one particularly touching upcoming episode, Kevin described it as "one of the most poignant I've ever done".

Such revisits are often audience favourites, offering viewers the chance to reconnect with past projects and discover how families have adjusted to their transformed homes over time.

Why Grand Designs continues to thrive after 25 years

© Channel 4 Kevin McCloud hosts Grand Designs on Channel 4

Industry experts attribute the show’s continued success to its unique blend of aspirational architecture, emotional storytelling, and Kevin’s personable presenting style.

Unlike other property programmes, Grand Designs explores not just the practicalities of homebuilding, but also the emotional journey involved. It's a formula that has proven timeless.

Kevin himself remains passionate about his work, regularly highlighting innovative building practices and sustainability issues. This engagement with contemporary themes helps ensure the show stays relevant in an ever-changing world.

With the show's immediate future secure and two new series planned for 2025, Grand Designs fans can continue to look forward to inspiring property transformations for the foreseeable future.

Grand Designs airs on Channel 4 on Wednesdays at 9pm.