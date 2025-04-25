Channel 4 quietly drops 'addictive' thriller with 'powerful' ending – and viewers can binge all 3 seasons

The series is set on the titular island of Sløborn, where a bird-flu type disease rapidly spreads through the community and across the world after being discovered in China.

The thriller is described as a "post-apocalyptic disaster thriller merged into a modern epic" that explores "what happens to modern people when the thin varnish of our civilisation collapses".

The third season arrived on Channel 4 earlier this month and sees Evelin, along with her group of surviving islanders, on the move towards Berlin in search of a new future with the pirates hot on their heels.

While the group are pushed to their limits, could there be hope on the horizon?