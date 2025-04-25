Channel 4 quietly drops 'addictive' thriller with 'powerful' ending – and viewers can binge all 3 seasons

Looking for your next thriller series? Channel 4 has just added an "addictive" new show to its roster – and you can binge all three seasons now!
The German and Danish pandemic drama, titled Sløborn, sees a deadly virus infect a small community living on the island of Sløborn, between Denmark and Germany, in the North Sea. Intrigued? Keep reading to find out all you need to know.
What is Sløborn about?
The series is set on the titular island of Sløborn, where a bird-flu type disease rapidly spreads through the community and across the world after being discovered in China.
The thriller is described as a "post-apocalyptic disaster thriller merged into a modern epic" that explores "what happens to modern people when the thin varnish of our civilisation collapses".
The third season arrived on Channel 4 earlier this month and sees Evelin, along with her group of surviving islanders, on the move towards Berlin in search of a new future with the pirates hot on their heels.
While the group are pushed to their limits, could there be hope on the horizon?
Is Sløborn based on a true story?
While viewers may notice some striking similarities between the story and the real-life COVID-19 pandemic, the series was written, filmed and produced before the outbreak of coronavirus. The show went into post-production when Germany was put into lockdown.
Writer and director Christian Alvart said (per The Guardian): "It sent shivers down my spine, knowing what we'd filmed in the previous year."
What have viewers said about the show?
Viewers have praised the show on social media, with one person hailing the series as "addictive".
Fans also applauded season three's ending, with one person writing: "Gosh, what a powerful ending to #Sloborn and so relatable to real life. The pandemic might be 'over' but humanity has not changed at all and has learned nothing from the deaths and human suffering. Well-written ending."
Another viewer wrote: "Sløborn is really damn good with its constricting island setting and showing how fast a virus can spread, sadly taken over by reality."
Who stars in Sløborn?
German and Danish stars largely make up the cast of Sløborn, with Emily Kusche (Dogs of Berlin), Alexander Scheer (Blood Red Sky), Lea van Acken (Dark) and Aaron Hilmer (All Quiet on the Western Front) leading the cast.
Maximilian Brauer (Bad Banks), Adrian Grünewald (Labyrinth of Peace), Ron Antony Renzenbrink (Frühling), Phileas Heyblom (Der Kriminalist), and Mads Hjulmand (All You Need) also star.
Sløborn is available to stream on Channel 4.
