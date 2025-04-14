The Piano viewers make same complaint about series three premiere

Channel 4's much-loved reality show, The Piano, returned with its third season on Monday night and while fans couldn't be happier to have the Claudia Winkleman-hosted series back on our screens, some couldn't help but comment on the absence of acclaimed pianist Lang Lang.

The heartwarming programme follows Claudia's search for the UK's best amateur pianists, with Mika and Lang Lang secretly watching and assessing the performers playing in train stations.

The new series sees returning mentor Mika joined by Jon Batiste, an award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and composer, who is stepping in for Lang Lang upon his exit from the series.

© Billboard via Getty Images Jon Batiste has stepped in for Lang Lang

Some viewers complained about Lang Lang's absence from the opening episode, with one person writing: "What a terrible shame they've lost Lang Lang. The programme lacks his talent, style, and grace. He is world-class," while another penned: "In this format #thepiano doesn't work. Without Lang Lang. Too much talking. Now the surprise element has gone; it's mainly average pianists wanting to be famous. I guess they'll save the best pianist til last."

A third viewer wrote: "Wait! What? Where's Lang Lang? I liked his slightly stunned expression and look of blank incomprehension when Max Bygraves, for example, was explained to him."

© Channel 4 Claudia Winkleman hosts the popular reality show

However, not all fans were disappointed with Lang Lang's absence and praised the addition of Jon. One viewer penned: "Loved #ThePiano before. I love it now, I adored the chemistry between @mikasounds and @lang_lang and they've hit the mark again with @JonBatiste. Cried already," while another agreed, adding: "Was worried with no Lang Lang [and the] new replacement wouldn't fit as well but Jon Batiste doing a great job, great feel good vibes #ThePiano brings."

Why did Lang Lang leave The Piano?

Last year, it was announced that Lang Lang would not appear in the third season due to a clash between the show's filming schedule and his international concert commitments.

© Channel 4 Lang Lang left the show due to a clash with international concert commitments

In a statement, the musician penned: "Being a mentor on The Piano and spending time with the talented pianists has been a true joy. The level of talent I have witnessed has been phenomenal, and it has been a privilege to see the love for playing the piano across the UK."

He added that he would miss Claudia and Mika "terribly".

Who is Jon Batiste?

Jon, 38, is an award-winning musician and composer who has worked with the likes of Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Lenny Kravitz, Ed Sheeran and Lana Del Rey.

© Getty Images Jon is an award-winning musician

A big name in the music world, Jon won the 2022 Grammy Award for Album of the Year, and became the second black musician to win the Academy Award for Best Original Score in 2020 thanks to his work on the score for the animated film Soul.

The Piano is available to watch on Channel 4. Season three continues on Sundays at 9pm on Channel 4.